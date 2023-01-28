2023 PFL Challenger Series 1 live results

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

2023 PFL Challenger Series 1 takes place Friday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., and you can watch a keep up with results from the event right here on MMA Junkie at 9 p.m. ET.

The PFL’s Challenger Series returns after making making its debut in 2022, with athletes gunning for a PFL contract that could either serve as a developmental deal or earn them a spot directing into the regular season to compete for its $1 million prize. One fighter from a specific division each week will earn the contract.

2023 PFL Challenger Series 1, which airs live on fubo Sports Network, features welterweights and is headlined by Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze.

Additionally, Quemuel Ottoni, who is the only man to defeat UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira in MMA competition, is set to take on Jozef Wittner.

Below is the complete lineup and results for 2023 PFL Challenger Series 1:

  • Lucas Barbosa vs. Itso Babulaidze

  • Eric Alequin vs. Thad Jean

  • Quemuel Ottoni vs. Jozef Wittner

  • Nick Alley vs. Mostafa Rashed Neda

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Latest Stories

  • UFC veteran John Hathaway joins OKTAGON MMA’s 16-man tournament

    After losing more than eight years of his career, John Hathaway has a chance at multiple fights for big money in the OKTAGON MMA tournament.

  • BKFC 35 results and free live video stream

    Bare Knuckle FC is offering Friday's card for FREE, and MMA Junkie will have a live stream of all the action starting at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Former heavyweight champ makes a Tom Brady prediction

    Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3WIZt5Y There's another GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the Tampa Bay Area this weekend. The former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is on tour to promote his line of "Tyson 2.0" products. Like another GOAT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Tyson dominated the sport of boxing in his generation.

  • Chelsea Handler says she ‘didn’t know’ she was on Ozempic because her doctor ‘hands it out to anybody’

    ‘It’s gonna backfire, something bad is gonna happen,’ comedian says of widespread use of medication

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Kuhlma

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Senators forward Norris to undergo shoulder surgery, will miss rest of season

    OTTAWA — The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris. General manager Pierre Dorion announced Monday that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury. He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season. The 23-year-old centre had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season. The Senators also announced Monday that they have recalled for

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • AP source: McVay, Rams hiring former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams haven't formally announced the decision to hire LaFleur, who spent the past two years with New York. The Rams wrapped up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion this month, fielding the worst offense in the league by total yards