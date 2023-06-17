2023 PFL 5 video: Larissa Pacheco overwhelms Amber Leibrock for first-round TKO

When Larissa Pacheco is on, she’s simply too much to handle.

In the co-feature bout of 2023 PFL 5, Pacheco (21-4) made quick work of Amber Leibrock (7-5) to clinch the top seed the women’s featherweight standings. The 2022 season winner only needed 45 seconds to end the fight.

From the moment the fight began, Pacheco took control of the cage and began stalking forward with heavy, precise punches. Each connection put Leibrock in a worse position, and Pacheco just continued to pour on the pressure until she sent Leibrock to the canvas to get the first-round stoppage.

The result knocks Aspen Ladd from the playoffs, who was erroneously announced as having clinched a playoff spot after her second-round finish earlier in the evening.

The women’s featherweight playoff bracket will see Pacheco take on Kolesnyk on one side, while Marina Mokhnatkina takes on Leibrock.

