2023 PFL 5 video: Aspen Ladd clinches playoff spot with second-round armbar of Karolina Sobek

Aspen Ladd is heading to the 2023 PFL playoffs.

On the main card of 2023 PFL 5 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ladd (11-4) needed to finish Karolina Sobek (4-2) if she wanted to clinch a spot in the playoffs. At 4:55 of the second round, Ladd did what was necessary to extend her season by tapping Sobek with an armbar.

It wasn’t easy for Ladd.

As soon as the fight began, Ladd darted across the cage with punches, clearly showing a sense of urgency to get a finish. However, Sobek was game for the moment as she clipped and dropped Ladd with a clean punch. Ladd rallied to get back into the fight and regained her composure. Sobek kept the pressure high and made Ladd work for everything.

As time ticked away late in the second round, Ladd’s playoff hopes became dimmer. That’s when she found the armbar she needed on the mat to clinch her spot in the playoffs with just five seconds remaining in the round.

Check out video of the finish below (via Twitter):

The finish was worth five points for Ladd, who clinches a spot in the 2023 playoffs along Amber Leibrock and Marina Mokhnatkina.

Olena Kolesnyk, who beat Ladd by majority decision at 2023 PFL 2 was watching in the back. She also has five points, but does not beat out Ladd due to tiebreaker rules, and will have to sweat out the results of 2022 champion Larissa Pacheco vs. Leibrock later in the evening.

