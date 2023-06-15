2023 PFL 5 official weigh-in results: One fighter heavy, faces point deduction

All 24 fighters competing at 2023 PFL 5 stepped on the scale, but not all made weight.

At Thursday’s official weigh-ins, only one fighter was unable to reach the contracted weight – Evelyn Martins. She came in at 147 pounds, one over the allowance for the women’s featherweight division. Martins will get a point deducted from the result of the fight, and her opponent Marina Mokhnatkina will also receive 20 percent of Martins’s purse.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone one else on the card made weight, including the heavyweight main event between Ante Delija and Maurice Greene, as well as the co-main event of Larissa Pacheco vs. Amber Leibrock.

2023 PFL 5 takes place Friday at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+

Below you can find the full results from the weigh-ins:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija (251) vs. Maurice Greene (255.4)

Larissa Pacheco (145.6) vs. Amber Leibrock (145.8)

Renan Ferreira (259) vs. Matheus Scheffel (260.6)

Aspen Ladd (145) vs. Karolina Sobek (145.6)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.6) vs. Travell Miller (154.4)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Denis Goltsov (246.2) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.8)

Marina Mokhnatkina (145.4) vs. * Evelyn Martins (147)

Danilo Marques (250.6) vs. Marcelo Nunes (248.4)

Julia Budd (145.6) vs. Martina Jindrova (146.0)

Olena Kolesnyk (145.0) vs. Yoko Higashi (144.2)

Patrick Brady (256.8) vs. Jordan Heiderman (247.8)

Isaiah Pinson (247.8) vs. Denzel Freeman (261.8)

More PFL!

Israel Adesanya won't rule out eventual Francis Ngannou return to UFC even though 'they f*cked him for a long time' PFL's Jesus Pinedo not surprised by first-round KO of Brendan Loughnane in 'most important fight of my career' USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, June 13: Amanda Nunes' retirement resets women's standings

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023, Week 5.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie