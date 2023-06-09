2023 PFL 4 video: Gabriel Braga sends Marlon Moraes into retirement with crushing first-round knockout

Gabriel Braga remained undefeated while sending former UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes into retirement.

In the final preliminary bout of 2023 PFL 4 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Braga (11-0) made quick work of Moraes (23-13-1) by landing a crushing right hand. The punch came moments after a sharp combination wobbled Moraes, and the featherweight fight was over officially at 3:02 of the first round.

Braga’s first-round finish was worth six points in the featherweight standings. After a split decision win over Jesus Pinedo in April, Braga currently holds first place in the division with nine points, although his standing may change by the completion of the event.

On the other side, Moraes decided to call it a career after his seventh straight loss.

“Magic” earned a shot at the vacant UFC bantamweight title at UFC 239 on June 8, 2019, but lost in the third round to Henry Cejudo. The final victory of Moraes’ career came in a split decision win over former UFC champion Jose Aldo at UFC 245 in December 2019. Moraes began his professional career in 2007. Throughout his 37-fight career, he competed under the World Series of Fighting, UFC, and PFL banners.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023, Week 4.

