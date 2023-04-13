2023 PFL 3 predictions: Two unanimous picks from welterweight, lightweight openers

Matt Erickson
·3 min read

Sy
vs.
Al-Silawi

Egli
vs.
Magomedkerimov

Ray
vs.
Schulte

Manfio
vs.
Martinez

Lopez
vs.
Mitchell

Amir
vs.
Miranda

Jenkins
vs.
Juusola

MMA Junkie readers’
consensus picks
45-33

sy2023


Sy
(69%)

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov
(95%)

schulte2023


Schulte
(72%)

manfio2023


Manfio
(88%)

lopez2023


Lopez
(72%)

miranda2023


Miranda
(76%)

jenkins2023


Jenkins
(82%)

Nolan King
@mma_kings
48-30

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Matt Erickson
@MattE
48-30

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

George Garcia
@MMAjunkieGeorge
48-30

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

juusola2023


Juusola

Simon Samano
@SJSamano
47-31

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

ray2023


Ray

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Matthew Wells
@MrMWells
45-33

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

mitchell2023


Mitchell

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Farah Hannoun
@Farah_Hannoun
44-34

alsilawi2023


Al-Silawi

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

amir2023


Amir

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Ken Hathaway
@kenshathaway
44-34

trophy copy

2018, 2022 Champion

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

ray2023


Ray

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Abbey Subhan
@kammakaze
44-34

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

ray2023


Ray

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Mike Bohn
@MikeBohn
43-35

trophy copy

2014 Champion

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Brian Garcia
@thegoze
43-35

trophy copy

2017 Champion

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

ray2023


Ray

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

Danny Segura
@dannyseguratv
41-37

sy2023


Sy

magomedkerimov2023


Magomedkerimov

schulte2023


Schulte

manfio2023


Manfio

lopez2023


Lopez

miranda2023


Miranda

jenkins2023


Jenkins

The PFL wraps up its Las Vegas three-event residency this week with the start of the lightweight and welterweight regular seasons.

PFL 2023, Week 3 takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The main card airs on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

Related

PFL champ Sadibou Sy aims to 'put on a show' against Jarrah Al-Silawi at 2023 PFL 3

How to watch 2023 PFL 3: Who's fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

In the main event, 2022 welterweight season winner Sadibou Sy (13-6-2) takes on former Brave CF champion Jarrah Al-Silawi (18-4). Sy is nearly a 2-1 favorite at the betting window, and our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have him as a near-unanimous pick at 10-1.

In the co-feature, Magomed Magomedkerimov (30-6) is by far the biggest favorite on the card at more than 12-1 in his welterweight bout against Ben Egli (14-4). Not surprisingly, Magomedkerimov is one of two unanimous picks on the main card.

Also on the main card, two-time (2018, 2019) lightweight season winner Natan Schulte (23-5-1) is back to take on Stevie Ray (25-11). Schulte is a 4-1 betting favorite, but Ray has a pocket of support that leaves Schulte with just a 7-4 picks lead.

Raush Manfio (16-4), the 2021 lightweight winner, takes on Alexander Martinez (10-3) to open his 2023 regular season. Even though Martinez is the slight -150 favorite at the betting window, Manfio is our staff members’ other unanimous pick a 11-0.

Shane Mitchell (13-4) takes on the unbeaten Nayib Lopez (15-0) at welterweight. Lopez is a -250 favorite and is a near-unanimous pick at 10-1. And -150 lightweight favorite Bruno Miranda (14-3) is a 10-1 pick over Ahmed Amir (12-3-1).

To open the main card, Brandon Jenkins (16-9) is a slight favorite at welterweight against Zach Juusola (13-9), and he’s got a big 10-1 picks lead.

In the MMA Junkie consensus picks, Sy (69 percent), Magomedkerimov (95 percent), Schulte (72 percent), Manfio (88 percent), Lopez (72 percent), Miranda (76 percent) and Jenkins (82 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2023, Week 3.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie