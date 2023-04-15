2023 PFL 3 results: Sadibou Sy records crushing TKO; Olivier Aubin-Mercier spoils Shane Burgos’ debut

LAS VEGAS – 2023 PFL 3 took place Saturday, MMA Junkie provided live and official results throughout the entire card.

The event took place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The main card aired on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the main event, 2022 welterweight season winner Sadibou Sy (14-6-2) took on former Brave CF champion Jarrah Al-Silawi (18-5). Sy started his 2023 journey to a second title on the right track with a devastating second-round finish.

In the co-feature, Magomed Magomedkerimov (31-6) was a 12-1 favorite in his welterweight bout against Ben Egli (14-5), and the odds proved to be correct as Magomedkerimov needed just over a minute to get the job done by TKO.

The event also featured the debut of UFC veteran Shane Burgos who took on 2022 PFL champ and fellow UFC vet Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Unfortunately for Burgos, his debut would be spoiled behind the grappling attack of Aubin-Mercier.

Full 2023 PFL 3 results include:

Dilano Taylor vs. Magomed Umalatov

Records: Dilano Taylor (10-4), Magomed Umalatov (13-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Magomed Umalatov def. Dilano Taylor via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 1:31

Points: Umalatov 6

Notes: Wow. This one was quickly over out of nowhere. Just as the fighters were settling in after the opening exchanges, Umalatov cracked Taylor with a hard right hand, sending him tumbling backward to the canvas. Umalatov rushed in for more strikes, and the referee called a stop to the fight.

Carlos Leal vs. David Zawada

Story continues

Records: Carlos Leal (18-4), David Zawada (18-8)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Carlos Leal def. David Zawada via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:25

Points: Leal 6

Notes: The action was hot and heavy early here as both fighters wasted little time testing their opponent’s chin. Leal was quicker to the punch, however. Zawada responded with some sharp punches, but Leal’s forward pressure was the difference maker. He found the punch he needed to wobble Zawada, and the accurate follow-ups closed the show midway through the first round.

DEVASTATING KO FOR CARLOS LEAL! 6 Points for "The Lion!"#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/mraxx0OTCU — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 14, 2023

Cezar Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov

Records: Cezar Ferreira (14-11), Denis Goltsov (30-7)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Result: Denis Goltsov def. Cezar Ferreira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:07

Points: Goltsov 6

Notes: The first-round finishes continued in this one, although it seemed like that may have not been the case as Ferreira and Goltsov started out with a calculated pace. However, heavyweights swing hard, and it didn’t take much to end it. Goltsov missed with a right hand, but initiated a clinch and brought the fight to the canvas. From top position, he rained down hard ground and pound, putting Ferreira out in a vicious fashion.

Denis Goltsov makes every punch count with the Ground & Pound and gets the 6 Point Finish!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/yekxF2qVjz — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 14, 2023

Clay Collard vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Records: Clay Collard (22-10), Yamato Nishikawa (21-4-6)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Result: Clay Collard def. Yamato Nishikawa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: Collard 3

Notes: The lightweight strikers wasted little time putting combinations together. Collard set the tone early with heavy forward pressure, but Nishikawa stood his ground in the pocket and returned fire, making for some intense exchanges. Collard focused on working punches to the body at a high clip, while Nishikawa was clearly outworked, he was able to get in a few key leg kicks.

The high-volume approach from Collard continued into the second round, as the strike totals shown on the broadcast climbed over 230. Nishikawa, however, began to find success with the leg kicks, as he buckled Collard’s damaged knee a few times in the closing moments of the round.

Yamato Nishikawa attacks Collard's legs and Clay is down! Don't count out Yamato!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/PjcYBDUuKk — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

Collard closed the distance in the final round and took the fight to the ground. He had to deal with a couple of triangle attempts from Nishikawa, but was able to land effective ground and pound before the fight returned to the feet.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Shane Burgos

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (18-5), Shane Burgos (15-4)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: OAM 3

Notes: Burgos’ early approach was to focus on working inside leg kicks to set up other strikes while moving forward. OAM circled and picked his spots to land counters, while trying to make Burgos fight at his pace. The first round was a close one as both fighters had moments.

The intensity of the striking exchanges picked up in the second round. OAM switched things up with a takedown attempt, and eventually jumped on Burgos’ back from a standing position. OAM bailed on it and got the fight to the ground shortly after, but nothing too significant occurred before the round ended.

With just five minutes to go, OAM continued to take Burgos’ striking game out of the equation by going to his wrestling. It was a smothering approach for most of the round, which frustrated Burgos. With short time left, Burgos was able to break free for a nice final flurry, but time was his enemy as the fight went to the scorecards.

Stevie Ray vs. Natan Schulte

Records: Stevie Ray (25-12), Natan Schulte (24-5-1)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Natan Schulte def. Stevie Ray via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: Schulte 3

Notes: Schulte and Ray got right down to action in the first round. Schulte set the tone with forward pressure and crisp striking, before taking the fight to the ground. The same continued in the second round as Schulte found his way into full mount while racking up more minutes of control time. The one-way traffic continued into the final round, where it was all Schulte on the ground once again, cruising to a unanimous decision win.

Brandon Jenkins vs. Zach Juusola

Records: Brandon Jenkins (16-10), Zach Juusola (14-9)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Result: Zach Juusola def. Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Notes: The Jenkins-Juusola bout is not part of the welterweight regular season. It is a showcase fight, so the winner will not receive points toward the standings.

There was a lot of action early in this one, but it was Juusola who hurt Jenkins with powerful punches midway through the first round. Jenkins fought back well to stay in the fight, but Juusola continued to put together accurate punches, and nearly finished the fight late in the first.

Brandon Jenkins is tougher than a $2 Steak#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/69cB4pYnnI — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

Somehow, Jenkins found new life in the second round. As if he wasn’t nearly finished just moments prior, Jenkins came out and put a pace on Juusola that nearly led to a finish.

JUUSOLA LOOKS TIRED! Can Brandon Finish the fight in the 2nd?!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/zE8qVD1FK0 — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

The all-out slugfest continued in the third. With both fighters bloodied, bruised, and gassed, they dug deep to put together combinations as they looked for the finishing touch. Things got a little sloppy as Jenkins committed three total fouls, but was not docked a point by the referee. Juusola got a big takedown and finished the fight on top raining down punches.

After 3 Rounds of Nonstop Action, Zach Juusola gets the nod over Brandon Jenkins!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/9O6EfGwhtZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

Ahmed Amir vs. Bruno Miranda

Records: Ahmed Amir (12-4-1), Bruno Miranda (15-3)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Result: Bruno Miranda def. Ahmed Amir via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Points: Miranda 3

Notes: Miranda’s forward stalking paid dividends in the first round. He was able to rock Amir a number of times throughout the round with hard punches while avoiding being taken down to the canvas. The second round saw a number of similar sequences, including a Heisman trophy-like stiff arm from Miranda to prevent a takedown.

Amir was able to get the fight to the ground in the final round, and took Miranda’s back. Although he was able to get some control time from the position, he was unable to lock in a submission, and ate a hard flying knee moments after Miranda broke free.

Expect Bruno Miranda to be a threat in the Lightweight division!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/eNKcUHmJ6F — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

Shane Mitchell vs. Nayib Lopez

Records: Shane Mitchell (13-5), Nayib Lopez (16-0)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Result: Nayib Lopez def. Shane Mitchell via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Points: Lopez 3

Notes: Lopez was aggressive throughout the entire first round, but he was docked a point for an illegal knee to a grounded Mitchell less than two minutes in. The point deduction likely caused the fight to remain tied going into the second round. Lopez largely controlled a majority of the action over the next two rounds to pick up the dominant decision win and remain undefeated.

Raush Manfio vs. Alexander Martinez

Records: Raush Manfio (17-4), Alexander Martinez (10-4)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Result: Raush Manfio def. Alexander Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Points: 3

Notes: Manfio was on the hunt from the moment the fight began, while Martinez was quick to circle away to avoid the striking power of his opponent. Manfio was able to catch Martinez in the second and secure a takedown, but Martinez fought off a choke attempt and got back up to land a few damaging leg kicks. In the third, Martinez focused on landing leg kicks as Manfio chased him around the cage searching to land strikes of his own.

Ben Egli vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Records: Ben Egli (14-4), Magomed Magomedkerimov (30-6)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Chris Tognoni

Result: Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Ben Egli via TKO (head kick) – Round 1, 1:03

Points: Magomedkerimov 6

Notes: This was a train wreck; Magmomedkerimov was the train conductor and Egli was the car stuck on the tracks. Hard punches from Magomedkerimov put Egli in a bad way early, and a vicious head kick closed the show early in the first round. A flawless victory for Magomedkerimov.

Sadibou Sy vs. Jarrah Al-Silawi

Records: Sadibou Sy (14-6-2), Jarrah Al-Silawi (18-5)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Result: Sadibou Sy def. Jarrah Al-Silawi via TKO (knee and punches) –Round 2, 1:14

Points: Sy 5

Notes: Al-Silawi came out looking to attack first before Sy could get settled in and find his range. A pair of accidental fouls paused the action in the first round, but when the action continued, both fighters had their moments on the feet. Late in the round, Sy reversed a takedown and landed some hard ground and pound.

Early in the second, Sy landed a hard knee to the body, that at first glance, appeared to be a glancing blow. However, Sy knew how hard it landed and quickly rushed in as Al-Silawi began to back away. Sy unloaded punches and the fight was over just a moment later for a very nice finish.

Sadibou Sy gets the finish in the 2nd round! 5 Point Finish for the "Swedish Denzel"#PFLRegularSeason pic.twitter.com/Si0SkwmGzZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) April 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie