2023 Oscars will present all 23 categories live during 95th Academy Awards broadcast

After drawing ire from Hollywood heavyweights for pre-taping select winners at the most recent ceremony, the Oscars will air all 23 category presentations live during the 2023 Oscars telecast.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer told Variety that "all categories will be included in the live telecast," which EW later confirmed through a source close to the organization.

"We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking," Kramer continued. "This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way."

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images 2022 Oscars winners include Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, and Jessica Chastain.

The Academy's decision to pre-tape and edit eight competitive categories — including Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Documentary Short, Best Live Action Short, and Best Animated Short — into the ABC broadcast prompted a wave of blowback from industry professionals. Jessica Chastain, who won Best Actress at the ceremony for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, asserted that she would "absolutely be present when the makeup category" for her film was presented, even if that meant skipping the press line to do so.

EW previously obtained an internal survey the Academy sent to its membership in May, which asked for their opinion on the decision to edit portions of the eight category winners' speeches into the main show.

Speaking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September, Kramer also revealed that the upcoming show would also feature "great legacy surprises" as he previewed the next telecast.

The 95th Oscars ceremony airs March 12 on ABC.

