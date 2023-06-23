Your 2023 Open Sky winners

The 41st annual Open Sky juried art exhibition is wrapping up and distinguished artists from the Northern Rockies to the Peace have been named by Arts North East.

Distinguished Representational Award:

Drowning Yet Surviving, Samantha Wigglesworth, Fort St John

Distinguished Conceptual Award:

Self Portrait With Chair, kit fast, Dawson Creek

Distinguished Three-Dimensional Award:

On the Backs of Our Ancestors, Curtis Dickie, Fort Nelson

Distinguished Photography Award:

Andrena’s Willow, Caily Oldershaw, Dawson Creek

Chosen Awards:

Honorable Mentions:

The Open Sky Art Exhibition celebrates the artistic achievement of creators of all kinds residing in northeastern BC. The exhibition rotates location each year, ensuring everyone in the region can share and engage with the arts.

The show closed on June 22, but the art is available online for residents to enjoy.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

