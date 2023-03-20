NIT bracket for 2023 tournament: Men’s schedule, TV channels for March Madness

The National Invitational Tournament field is set and will feature an interesting mix of college basketball teams. Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma State headlines the 32-team field as one of four No. 1 seeds. The other top seeds are Oregon, Rutgers and Clemson.

The NIT will begin opening round action on March 14-15. The first three rounds will be held on the college campus of the higher seeds. However, there will be a new venue for both the semifinals and the championship rounds.

This season, Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will host the final rounds. In recent years, the final rounds were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Here is a look at the 2023 NIT bracket.

NIT Schedule

Top left bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 14

Eastern Washington 81, Washington State 74

Wednesday, March 15

Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64

North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53

Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60

North Texas 75, Sam Houston 55

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 21

Oklahoma State (20-15) vs. North Texas (28-7), 7 p.m.

Bottom left bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 14

Liberty 62, Villanova 57

Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

Wednesday, March 15

Central Florida 67, Florida 49

Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58

Second round

Sunday, March 19

Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71

Oregon 68, Central Florida 54

Quarterfinals

Tuesday. March 21

Wisconsin (19-14) at Oregon (21-14), 9 p.m.

Top right bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 14

Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86 (OT)

Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Wednesday, March 15

Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Utah Valley 83, New Mexico 69

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

Sunday, March 19

Utah Valley 81, Colorado 69

Quarterfinals

Wednesday. March 22

Cincinnati (23-12) at Utah Valley (27-8). 9 p.m.

Bottom right bracket

First round

Tuesday, March 14

Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

Michigan 90, Toledo 80

Alabama-Birmingham 88, Southern Mississippi 60

Wednesday, March 15

Morehead State 68, Clemson 64

Second round

Saturday, March 18

Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65

Sunday, March 19

Alabama-Birmingham 77, Morehead State 59

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 22

Alabama-Birmingham (28-7) at Vanderbilt (22-14), 7 p.m.

Final Four

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

Upper left bracket winner vs. lower left bracket winner

Upper right bracket winner vs. lower right bracket winner

Championship

Thursday, March 30

Semifinal winners

