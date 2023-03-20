NIT bracket for 2023 tournament: Men’s schedule, TV channels for March Madness
The National Invitational Tournament field is set and will feature an interesting mix of college basketball teams. Big 12 powerhouse Oklahoma State headlines the 32-team field as one of four No. 1 seeds. The other top seeds are Oregon, Rutgers and Clemson.
The NIT will begin opening round action on March 14-15. The first three rounds will be held on the college campus of the higher seeds. However, there will be a new venue for both the semifinals and the championship rounds.
RELATED: What to know about National Invitational Tournament
This season, Orleans Arena in Las Vegas will host the final rounds. In recent years, the final rounds were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Here is a look at the 2023 NIT bracket.
NIT Schedule
Top left bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 14
Eastern Washington 81, Washington State 74
Wednesday, March 15
Oklahoma State 69, Youngstown State 64
North Texas 69, Alcorn State 53
Sam Houston 58, Santa Clara 56
Second round
Sunday, March 19
Oklahoma State 71, Eastern Washington 60
North Texas 75, Sam Houston 55
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 21
Oklahoma State (20-15) vs. North Texas (28-7), 7 p.m.
Bottom left bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 14
Liberty 62, Villanova 57
Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62
Wednesday, March 15
Central Florida 67, Florida 49
Oregon 84, UC Irvine 58
Second round
Sunday, March 19
Wisconsin 75, Liberty 71
Oregon 68, Central Florida 54
Quarterfinals
Tuesday. March 21
Wisconsin (19-14) at Oregon (21-14), 9 p.m.
Top right bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 14
Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86 (OT)
Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64
Wednesday, March 15
Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72
Utah Valley 83, New Mexico 69
Second round
Saturday, March 18
Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
Sunday, March 19
Utah Valley 81, Colorado 69
Quarterfinals
Wednesday. March 22
Cincinnati (23-12) at Utah Valley (27-8). 9 p.m.
Bottom right bracket
First round
Tuesday, March 14
Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62
Michigan 90, Toledo 80
Alabama-Birmingham 88, Southern Mississippi 60
Wednesday, March 15
Morehead State 68, Clemson 64
Second round
Saturday, March 18
Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65
Sunday, March 19
Alabama-Birmingham 77, Morehead State 59
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 22
Alabama-Birmingham (28-7) at Vanderbilt (22-14), 7 p.m.
Final Four
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 28
Upper left bracket winner vs. lower left bracket winner
Upper right bracket winner vs. lower right bracket winner
Championship
Thursday, March 30
Semifinal winners
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 NIT bracket: March Madness men's schedule, TV channels