2023 NHL Stadium Series live updates: Hurricanes vs Capitals at Carter Finley Stadium

It’s here.

The 2023 Stadium Series outdoor hockey game at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, an NHL spectacle years in the making for the Triangle, is upon us.

Thousands of people heeded the warnings and arrived early, tailgating the afternoon away in anticipation of the 8 p.m. contest. Thousands more did not, and traffic snarled the limited access roads to the stadium.

As we get ready for the game, and then during the game itself, keep refreshing here for the latest updates from Carter-Finley.

The N.C. State Marching Band performs on the plaza outside Carter-Finley Stadium as fans await the arrival of the Carolina Hurricanes for their Stadium Series game against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, February 18, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Pregame

6 p.m.: The gates have opened to the general public. All open gates at Carter-Finley have started to allow fans to enter the building. Some are sprinting to their seats, others making a beeline to the merchandise tents, and many finding the concession stands. It will be a slow trickle of fans to get into the stadium over the next two hours, culminating in an official sellout.

4:45 p.m.: Those sounds blasting from the stadium are not from a concert the public is missing. Intermission performer Jake Owen was running through part of his set as a sound check on the stage beyond the hockey goal on the east side of the rink.

3 p.m.: Hot dogs and burgers are sizzling and the fans are in full tailgate mode as cars continue to stream into the lots surrounding Carter-Finley Stadium. On a bluebird day, with temps and conditions ripe for football-style tailgating, people were ready to partake.