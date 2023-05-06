NHL playoffs: Second-round scores, schedule, how to watch
Some intriguing matchups highlight the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, after many traditional postseason powers fell in Round 1.
The start of the NHL playoffs did not disappoint following a record-setting regular season, with many of the league's traditional contenders, including the Bruins, Lightning and Avalanche, all ousted in the first round.
Here's the latest with the second round in full swing.
Eastern Conference
Toronto (A2) vs. Florida (WC2)
Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2
Game 2: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2
Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Panthers — Sunday, May 7 (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 10 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 5: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Friday, May 12 (TBD)
*Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Panthers, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)
*Game 7: Panthers @ Maple Leafs Tuesday, May 16 — (TBD)
*if necessary
Carolina (M1) vs. New Jersey (M2)
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Devils 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1
Game 3: Hurricanes @ Devils — Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN1, TVAS)
Game 4: Hurricanes @ Devils — Tuesday, May 9 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 5: Devils @ Hurricanes — Thursday, May 11 (TBD)
*Game 6: Hurricanes @ Devils — Saturday, May 13 (TBD)
*Game 7: Devils @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 15 (TBD)
Western Conference
Vegas (P1) vs. Edmonton (P2)
Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4
Game 2: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Saturday, May 6 (7:00 p.m. ET, TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Monday, May 8 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 10 (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)
*Game 5: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 12 (TBD)
*Game 6: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Sunday, May 14 (TBD)
*Game 7: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, May 16 (TBD)
Dallas (C2) vs. Seattle (WC1)
Game 1: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT)
Game 2: Stars 4, Kraken 2
Game 3: Stars @ Kraken — Sunday, May 7 (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN, TVAS)
Game 4: Stars @ Kraken — Tuesday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, TVAS)
*Game 5: Kraken @ Stars — Thursday, May 11 (TBD)
*Game 6: Stars @ Kraken — Saturday, May 13 (TBD)
*Game 7: Kraken @ Stars — Monday, May 15 (TBD)