The start of the NHL playoffs did not disappoint following a record-setting regular season, with many of the league's traditional contenders, including the Bruins, Lightning and Avalanche, all ousted in the first round.

Here's the latest with the second round in full swing.

Eastern Conference

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Game 2: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 2

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Panthers — Sunday, May 7 (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Panthers — Wednesday, May 10 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5: Panthers @ Maple Leafs — Friday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Panthers, Sunday, May 14 (TBD)

*Game 7: Panthers @ Maple Leafs Tuesday, May 16 — (TBD)

*if necessary

Carolina (M1) vs. New Jersey (M2)

Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Devils 1

Game 2: Hurricanes 6, Devils 1

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Devils — Sunday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN1, TVAS)

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Devils — Tuesday, May 9 (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5: Devils @ Hurricanes — Thursday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Hurricanes @ Devils — Saturday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Devils @ Hurricanes — Monday, May 15 (TBD)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) and Carolina dominated the first two games against New Jersey in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Western Conference

Game 1: Golden Knights 6, Oilers 4

Game 2: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Saturday, May 6 (7:00 p.m. ET, TNT | SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Monday, May 8 (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Wednesday, May 10 (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Friday, May 12 (TBD)

*Game 6: Golden Knights @ Oilers — Sunday, May 14 (TBD)

*Game 7: Oilers @ Golden Knights — Tuesday, May 16 (TBD)

Game 1: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Game 2: Stars 4, Kraken 2

Game 3: Stars @ Kraken — Sunday, May 7 (9:30 p.m. ET, TBS | SN, TVAS)

Game 4: Stars @ Kraken — Tuesday, May 9 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN | SN, TVAS)

*Game 5: Kraken @ Stars — Thursday, May 11 (TBD)

*Game 6: Stars @ Kraken — Saturday, May 13 (TBD)

*Game 7: Kraken @ Stars — Monday, May 15 (TBD)