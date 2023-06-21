2023 NHL Draft: Who should Leafs pick at No. 28?

The Leafs' prospect pool is aging and shrinking. Here are some players they could target in the first round of the NHL draft to replenish some depth.

When the Toronto Maple Leafs step to the microphone to announce the 28th overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, the options will be boundless. New general manager Brad Treliving, although not allowed at the draft table as a hiring stipulation of Toronto’s agreement with the Calgary Flames, will have his first opportunity to give the organization a nudge in his desired direction.

With the graduation of Matthew Knies, and this likely being Nick Robertson’s make-or-break season with the organization, Toronto’s prospect pool of NHL-capable talent is aging and shrinking simultaneously. While the Leafs will get a good prospect at No. 28, they’re unlikely to get a player capable of making an impact while the “Core Four” remain in their prime together.

So who will the Maple Leafs select with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft? Here’s a look at a few players at each position the organization could target.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Defencemen

When the Maple Leafs traded away Rasmus Sandin, it left a hole in the organization’s defensive depth chart. Adding to this, Toronto has not selected a blueliner in the last two drafts. Knowing that defenders take longer to develop, the organization is in critical need of adding to this pool.

Topi Niemela is the best young blueliner in the system, and could potentially compensate for Sandin’s departure if his development trajectory continues. Niemela might even see NHL games this season.

Looking to the 2023 draft, a trio of defenders ranked near the Leafs’ pick could be prime targets for the organization. Tom Willander fits the mold for Toronto's typical picks not only because he’s a product of Sweden, but also because he’s headed to Boston University next year. Willander was a rapid riser this season on draft charts thanks to his incredible skating and ability to use his mobility to evade checkers. The right-shot blueliner had a breakout at the U-18 championships and would be a great pick for Toronto.

Beyond Willander, Oliver Bonk and Lukas Dragicevic are options. Bonk is the type of well-rounded defender who thrives taking care of his own zone, but is also able to distribute pucks and contribute offensively. His reliability and the fact he thrives playing big minutes are both desirable attributes.

Dragicevic has perhaps the highest ceiling of the trio as he’s an offensive juggernaut, but he also has the most to learn on the defensive side. He loves to join the rush and creep in from the blueline, but at a risk.

The pick? If he’s available: Tom Willander.

Tom Willander would be a good NHL draft target for the Leafs if he's still available at No. 28. (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Forwards

With Knies headed to the Maple Leafs and Robertson’s runway looking shorter and shorter, Toronto’s prospect group up front turns to focus on Fraser Minten, Nick Moldenhauer, Ty Voit, and Roni Hirvonen, who will likely move to play with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this year. The Leafs are short on elite skill and short on size up front. Quentin Musty or Calum Ritchie would be dream picks to fall to the Leafs, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Toronto might as well swing big at No. 28, and perhaps the best pick for that is 6-foot-5 Russian winger Daniil But. But is not overly physical yet, but he’s an above average skater with soft hands for a player his size.

Story continues

If the Leafs wanted to take a crack at a player who could be a steal similar to Knies, the brutish Charlie Stramel would provide a new look. Based on his size and strength, Toronto could call upon Stramel sooner than later in a third- or fourth-line role, but he does lack a bit of the offensive upside that teams like to target at the top of the draft.

The swing-for-the-fences choice at this point in the draft is BCHL superstar Bradley Nadeau, who will look to transfer his eye-popping skills and scoring to the NCAA with Maine next year.

The pick? Daniil But.

Goaltenders

Is it too soon to talk about goalies in Toronto? Joseph Woll did an admirable job coming in for the duo of Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray, who both suffered injuries that left the Leafs exposed in net. That said, aside from recently selected Dennis Hildeby, there is little depth at the position.

It’s highly unlikely Toronto reaches for a goalie in the first round as the depth of potential at the position will extend will into the third and fourth rounds. When they step up later, picking Michael Hrabal, Trey Augustine, Adam Gajan or Carson Bjarnason would add another layer of support to the system.

The pick? Any of these netminders…but not in Round 1.