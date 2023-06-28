2023 NHL Draft live tracker: Pick-by-pick updates, trade analysis and more

The 2023 NHL Draft is here. Connor Bedard is a surefire pick to go first overall, but how will the rest of the event unfold? Follow along for all the latest.

The 2023 NHL Draft is finally upon us. Generational prospect Connor Bedard is a lock to go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, but how will the rest of the first round play out on Wednesday?

Top prospects like Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith and Matvei Michkov all have the potential to be high-impact NHLers, and that's to say nothing of the rest of what's considered to be a deep draft class.

The draft is also a hotbed for teams to trade with one another, and we've already seen a flurry of transactions in the lead-up to the event. Will there be any additional blockbusters in the works as the 32 general managers work the draft floor?

The NHL draft has a surefire top pick in Connor Bedard (second from right) but there's plenty of intrigue after that. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pre-draft reading:

-Mock draft: Final predictions for all 32 first-round picks

-Top 100 prospect rankings

-Biggest questions entering the NHL draft

-Process mistakes to avoid at the NHL draft

-Which teams have fared the best and worst in the salary-cap era?

-Why Matvei Michkov is the most interesting player in the draft

Follow all the picks, trades and rumors

First-round draft order

1. Chicago Blackhawks

2. Anaheim Ducks

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

4. San Jose Sharks

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Arizona Coyotes

7. Philadelphia Flyers

8. Washington Capitals

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. St. Louis Blues

11. Vancouver Canucks

12. Arizona Coyotes (from OTT)

13. Buffalo Sabres

14. Pittsburgh Penguins

15. Nashville Predators

16. Calgary Flames

17. Detroit Red Wings (from NYI via VAN)

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Chicago Blackhawks (from TB)

20. Seattle Kraken

21. Minnesota Wild

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from LA via CBJ)

23. New York Rangers

24. Nashville Predators (from EDM)

25. St. Louis Blues (from TOR)

26. San Jose Sharks (from NJ)

27. Colorado Avalanche

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS via WSH)

29. St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NYR)

30. Carolina Hurricanes

31. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA via MTL)

32. Vegas Golden Knights