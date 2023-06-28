2023 NHL Draft live tracker: Pick-by-pick updates, trade analysis and more
The 2023 NHL Draft is here. Connor Bedard is a surefire pick to go first overall, but how will the rest of the event unfold? Follow along for all the latest.
The 2023 NHL Draft is finally upon us. Generational prospect Connor Bedard is a lock to go first overall to the Chicago Blackhawks, but how will the rest of the first round play out on Wednesday?
Top prospects like Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Will Smith and Matvei Michkov all have the potential to be high-impact NHLers, and that's to say nothing of the rest of what's considered to be a deep draft class.
The draft is also a hotbed for teams to trade with one another, and we've already seen a flurry of transactions in the lead-up to the event. Will there be any additional blockbusters in the works as the 32 general managers work the draft floor?
Follow all the picks, trades and rumors
First-round draft order
1. Chicago Blackhawks
10. St. Louis Blues
12. Arizona Coyotes (from OTT)
13. Buffalo Sabres
16. Calgary Flames
17. Detroit Red Wings (from NYI via VAN)
18. Winnipeg Jets
19. Chicago Blackhawks (from TB)
20. Seattle Kraken
21. Minnesota Wild
22. Philadelphia Flyers (from LA via CBJ)
23. New York Rangers
24. Nashville Predators (from EDM)
25. St. Louis Blues (from TOR)
26. San Jose Sharks (from NJ)
28. Toronto Maple Leafs (from BOS via WSH)
29. St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NYR)
31. Colorado Avalanche (from FLA via MTL)