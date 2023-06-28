2023 NHL Draft: Who should the Canadiens take with the 5th overall pick?

Will Montreal swing for the fences and take Russian Matvei Michkov if he's still there, or go with another talented, less-risky option at No. 5?

The 2023 NHL Draft has finally arrived, and the Montreal Canadiens will be picking near the top of the board for the second consecutive year, this time landing the fifth pick via the lottery.

After selecting forward Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in 2022, the Habs' front office has a chance to add another premier talent to its bountiful prospect pool this time around.

General manager Kent Hughes, now heading his second draft with the Canadiens, has a difficult decision to make with the fifth pick. With many considering the top four to be a lock — with Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson and Will Smith widely expected to make up the top quartet — the draft may really start with the fifth overall selection and which direction the Canadiens choose to go with it.

Here's what the options will likely look like when Montreal is called onto the stage to make its pick at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night.

Matvei Michkov, F, SKA Saint Petersburg (Russia)

While this may be remembered as the Connor Bedard draft, perhaps the biggest storyline this week comes in the form of Russian winger Matvei Michkov.

Michkov is a dynamic forward who can score, pass and handle the puck at an elite level, making difficult plays look easy while spending the majority of last season playing against grown men. He posted nine goals and 20 points in 23 games on loan with lowly HC Sochi last season, and his .67 points-per-game average is the most by a draft-eligible Russian player in KHL history. Michkov has also dominated on the international stage, registering 16 points in seven games at the 2021 IIHF U18 Worlds, and potting a tournament-leading 13 points on the way to a gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

This is Matvei Michkov. He loves scoring goals.



There's a team outside of the top 3 that's going to draft him and then smile for a really long time. pic.twitter.com/noAzbuOkJK — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) June 7, 2023

Michkov is touted as the best Russian prospect since Alex Ovechkin and has enough potential to warrant the first overall pick if it weren't for a generational talent like Bedard. But the concerns around the diminutive scorer have little to do with his on-ice ability.

The 18-year-old is currently under contract with SKA Saint Petersburg, one of the crown jewels of the Kontinental Hockey League, until the 2025-26 season.

While top Russian prospects are often under contract in the KHL at the time they are drafted into the NHL, the majority end up coming over to North America once the deal is up, or if their NHL club buys out their contract. The complications in this case, however, stem from the current geopolitical climate in Russia, as the country continues its attack on neighbouring Ukraine.

With the tense relations between the West and Vladimir Putin's Russia at the moment, there may be pressure on Michkov to ignore the NHL and remain in Russia.

While there is the small risk that Michkov never dons a Habs sweater — or any NHL jersey for that matter — he does fit the team's timeline pretty well, as the Canadiens' young core centered around the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle figures to be competitive by the time Michkov can make the jump to the NHL. The potential is huge here, and could be worth the risk for Montreal.

David Reinbacher, D, Kloten (Switzerland)

David Reinbacher is undoubtedly the best defenceman in this draft, and could be the only blueliner selected in the top 10.

At 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds, Reinbacher describes himself as a two-way D-man who takes pride in moving the puck out his defensive zone and feeding his forwards, while being a steady, disruptive presence in his own end. He considers Roman Josi to be his role model, who he describes as "the most complete NHL defenceman."

David Reinbacher is EP's top-ranked defenceman for the #2023NHLDraft.



A very projectable defender due to skating, physicality, and work rate. Breakouts improved a ton during the season, capable both as a passer and carrier. A big shot and flashes legitimate OZ playmaking skill. pic.twitter.com/nWfLsQUX97 — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) June 13, 2023

Reinbacher registered 22 points in 46 games with Kloten of the Swiss National League, displaying a comfortability in the defensive end against men while flashing some playmaking chops on the power play as well.

As a right-shot defenceman, the 18-year-old would fill an organizational need, as the offensively inclined Logan Mailloux is currently the top right-handed blueliner in the pipeline. Justin Barron is fresh off an encouraging season with the Canadiens, but does not project to become a top-pairing defenceman.

The Hohenems, Austria native would be an excellent fit for Montreal if Hughes decides to address his defensive depth on Wednesday.

Ryan Leonard, C, USNTDP

Ryan Leonard has shot up most mock drafts heading into draft week, with a lot of teams intrigued by his combination of high-level skill, production and physicality. He is not big by any standard — standing at 5-foot-11, 181 pounds — but he loves to use his body to create space in the neutral and offensive zones, whether it's with a crushing hit or by protecting the puck.

Leonard absolutely lit it up with the United States National Team Development Program last year, scoring 51 goals and registering 94 points in just 57 games. He is as dangerous on the rush as he is in the offensive zone, often maneuvering his way past defenders with his speed and stick-handling ability. His great shot and elite ability to create shooting angles make him a scoring threat from virtually anywhere in the offensive zone.

New @eliteprospects film room:



All the ways Ryan Leonard creates space, including his unique physicality, dynamic rushes, and playmaking potential. https://t.co/VyzyiU9mXE — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 21, 2023

He likens his game to Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett, but scouts prefer to compare him to Bennett's superstar teammate Matthew Tkachuk, who just led the Panthers on an unlikely run to the Stanley Cup Final with 24 points in 20 games. That could explain why many mocks have him hovering in the 5-8 range as teams look to find the next Tkachuk-like x-factor.

Leonard would fit pretty much any NHL roster, and could already make an impact in the big leagues as early as next season. He is slated to play his freshman season at Boston College next year, but watch for him to make the jump to the pros as soon as his college campaign comes to a close.

While the Canadiens like their current depth at centre with Suzuki and Dach, a unique play-driver like Leonard deserves serious consideration with the fifth pick.

Zach Benson, F, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Zach Benson is a similar prospect to Leonard, but does not possess the physicality or speed that his American counterpart relies on. Benson, however, is an elite playmaker with a wicked shot and a great knack for winning puck battles with his stick.

Benson was the third-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League last season, tallying 62 assists and 98 points in 60 games. His 181 career points with Winnipeg rank him second — behind Connor Bedard — for the most points registered by a U18 draft-eligible WHL player in the last 25 years.

Zach Benson: the top passer in the #2023NHLDraft.



A puck protection machine along the boards. Incredibly deceptive. Limitless passing skill. Always chooses the right play. Strikes the perfect balance between patience and pace.



And he's the best defensive forward in the draft. pic.twitter.com/761inFZFNO — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 10, 2023

Benson may eventually settle in the NHL as a winger, but could quickly become one of the best two-way players in the league once he finds his footing. His skating needs work, but whatever issues he has with his footspeed he makes up for with his hands and IQ. I don't expect the Canadiens to take him fifth, but Benson could turn into one of the best players out of his draft class in five years time.

Prediction: Matvei Michkov