2023 NFL MVP odds tracker: Lamar Jackson is huge favorite heading into final week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium.

Week 17 of the NFL season went about as well as it possibly could have for Lamar Jackson MVP bettors. The former MVP went nuts through the air against the Miami Dolphins, completing 18-of-21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The win not only secured Baltimore the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but may have secured Jackson his second MVP award.

Jackson was already the betting favorite heading into this weekend, and after lackluster performances from San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, Jackson has all but put the trophy in his hand, especially considering that both the 49ers and Ravens are expected to sit their starters in Week 18.

Here's how the latest NFL MVP odds look, as of Sunday, Dec. 31, courtesy of DraftKings.

NFL MVP odds: How the race looks after Week 17

1. QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (-20000)

Last week: 1st (-160)

Read the above paragraph. Facing off against two of the best offenses in the NFL in back-to-back weeks, Lamar Jackson not only rose above them but was far and away the best player on the field in both games. His MVP candidacy was capped off with a five touchdown performance where he only threw three incomplete passes. He recorded a perfect 158.3 passer rating. There couldn't have been a more perfect end to his season.

2. QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

Last week: 6th (+1800)

Questionable penalty at the end of the game aside, Dak Prescott was able to take down the tough Detroit Lions, improving their chances of winning the NFC East. The Cowboys needed every ounce of Prescott's 345 yards and two touchdowns in order to win. Sure, Prescott leaned heavily on his star wideout CeeDee Lamb, but Prescott was still able to make a few pivotal plays while looking at players like Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks.

Prescott will have an opportunity to catch Lamar in the MVP race, as his Cowboys need to win in Week 18 in order to win the NFC East, but odds are that Jackson is too far ahead. Prescott would need seven touchdowns, 400 yards, and no interceptions in Week 18 against Washington for any chance of overtaking Jackson.

Last week: 5th (+1300)

After a close win against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills still have a shot at winning the AFC East. That's astounding to think of considering the Bills were 6-6 just a month ago. After rattling off four straight wins though, Allen has found himself back in the MVP race. Unfortunately, it's likely too little, too late.

Even if the Bills beat Miami in Week 18 to win the AFC East, Allen does not have the stats to overtake Lamar Jackson. Of course, anything can happen with Lamar likely sitting out in Week 18, but it would take a massive, all-time performance for Allen to win the award at this point.

T-3. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers (+2000)

Last week: 2nd (+400)

For just the second time all season, McCaffrey failed to reach the end zone, a shocking development considering the Washington Commanders have been one of the worst teams against the run all season. Instead, McCaffrey's backup Elijah Mitchell recorded a season-high 17 carries, pacing the 49ers backfield.

While that decision was great for the 49ers hoping to keep everyone healthy for the postseason, it was terrible for McCaffrey's MVP chances. The odds were already not in his favor, and now the running back will likely sit in Week 18 meaning his MVP odds are all but dead.

5. QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (+3500)

Last week: 4th (+1200)

Purdy was good in the 49ers' win over Washington, but not good enough to silence some of the haters Purdy acquired after throwing four interceptions against Baltimore a week ago. 230 yards and two touchdowns wouldn't have been enough to overtake Jackson even if Jackson hadn't thrown for over 300 and five scores.

Purdy had a remarkable season, proving to everyone that his incredible rookie campaign was not a fluke. Unfortunately though, Mr. Irrelevant will not end the season with an MVP. He is not likely to play in the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

