2023 NFL mock draft 6.0: QBs go in 4 of top 6 picks, with some serious steals in late first round

Another week, another mock draft. Pro day workouts and prospect visits are in full swing as teams attempt to narrow down their draft board to a workable list of players to add to their teams during the upcoming draft starting April 27. More information has trickled in about these players and, more importantly, how teams feel about them.

This mock draft kicks off with the Carolina Panthers taking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, followed by the Houston Texans drafting former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young. Four quarterbacks ended up in the top six of the draft with Will Levis packing his bags en route to Indianapolis and Anthony Richardson landing in the perfect situation for him — backing up Jared Goff in Detroit and getting to play with a talented supporting cast.

Even with the issues that Jalen Carter has had this offseason, it’s hard to see him really taking a steep fall once the draft kicks off. Carter is widely viewed as the most talented player in this class and that’s going to win out for him at the end of the day. In this mock, Carter joins an experienced staff in Seattle that might be able to help him get his career off to solid start after a shaky draft season.

Seven offensive linemen went in the first round of the draft, starting with the Chicago Bears taking Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski to shore up their front five for Justin Fields. Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright gets a big boost following his performance at the combine, winding up just outside of the top 10 and staying in the state with the Titans. The New York Jets (Paris Johnson), Pittsburgh Steelers (Anton Harrison), Los Angeles Chargers (Broderick Jones) and Cincinnati Bengals (Dawand Jones) all added talent to the edges of their offensive line in this very official mock draft.

The New York Giants may have gotten the steal of the first round with Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon falling right into their laps at the end. Witherspoon has the ability to thrive in a difficult scheme like the one that Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale employs. Christian Gonzalez, Deonte Banks and Joey Porter Jr. rounded out this crop of first round cornerbacks.

To close the first round, the Philadelphia Eagles landed Bijan Robinson to be a stalwart in their backfield.

1. Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears): Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft is here. (Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

18. Detroit Lions: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

25. New York Giants: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Texas RB Bijan Robinson



(One first-round pick was forfeited by the Miami Dolphins as a result of the NFL's tampering investigation.)

Teams without a first-round pick

36. Los Angeles Rams: TCU C Steve Avila

51. Miami Dolphins: Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

67. Denver Broncos (via Indianapolis Colts): Stanford QB Tanner McKee

74. Cleveland Browns: Baylor DL Siaki Ika