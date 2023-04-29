2023 NFL draft trade tracker: Details of all the notable moves involving picks

The 2023 NFL draft so far has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young went No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The pick was a result of a pre-draft trade with the Chicago Bears.

It only took two picks before fans saw the first big trade of the first round in what was an eventful Thursday night of twists and turns. That stunning move was made by the Houston Texans, who traded up from No. 12 — a pick acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade — to No. 3. The bold move netted the Texans what they hope are cornerstone players on offense (Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was selected at No. 2) and defense (Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3).

Here's a breakdown of the key trades made during the 2023 NFL draft:

Broncos trade up final pick of second round

Denver made its first pick of the 2023 NFL draft with the final selection of the second round, a byproduct of the Russell Wilson trade and the deal to get coach Sean Payton from the Saints. To get No. 63, the Broncos traded picks 68 and 138 to the Lions, who also sent the Broncos pick No. 183. With the 63rd pick, Denver selected Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims.

Eagles trade pick No. 62 to Texans

After arguably stealing the show with their big first round trade, the Texans moved up again to snag a pick in the late second round. They sent the 65th, 188th and 230th picks to the Eagles for No. 62, which they used on Penn State center Juice Scruggs.

Bears strike deal with Jaguars to acquire pick No. 56

We have another trade in consecutive picks.

After the Lions shipped off the No. 55 pick, the Jaguars did the same one pick later. Jacksonville traded pick No. 56 to Chicago for the 61st and 136th picks. The Bears selected Miami DB Tyrique Stevenson at 56. In the No. 61 spot, the Jaguars picked Penn State tight end Brenton Strange.

Chiefs trade up for No. 55 pick, select wide receiver

The defending champs moved up eight spots in a deal with the Lions to select SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick. Draft host Kansas City also receives the 194th selection from Detroit in exchange for the 63rd, 122nd and 249th picks.

Packers trade down again, ship No. 48 pick to Buccaneers

The Packers selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave with the first of their two second-round picks. They moved down twice with their second selection, from No. 45 to No. 48 in a deal with the Lions, then moved the No. 48 pick to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers selected North Dakota State lineman Cody Mauch with the No. 48 pick.

Green Bay received the 50th and 179th pick from the Bucs. (They had also acquired the 159th pick in the deal with Detroit.) The Packers finally stood pat at No. 50 and selected Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Packers trade No. 45 pick to division rival Lions

The Lions struck a deal with the NFC North rival Packers to move up to No. 45, where they selected Alabama defensive back Brian Branch. Green Bay receives picks 48 and 159 from Detroit.

Colts trade No. 38 pick to Falcons

The Colts just keep moving down. After picking up the No. 38 pick from the Raiders, they immediately flipped it to the Falcons in a deal that landed Indianapolis the 44th and 110th picks.

Atlanta selected Syracuse offensive lineman Michael Bergeron at No. 38. Bergeron, a 6-5, 318-pound second-team All-ACC performer, played tackle in college but is expected to move inside in the NFL. When the Colts finally picked at No. 44, they selected Kansas State DB Julius Brents.

Colts trade No. 35 pick to Raiders, who pick Michael Mayer

The Raiders pulled off a trade with the Colts to move up and select one of the top players still on the board in Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. To move to No. 35, the Raiders are sending the Colts the 38th and 141st picks.

Mayer should instantly step into the lineup after the Raiders traded former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller this offseason.

Cardinals trade No. 33 pick to Titans, who select QB Will Levis

Tennessee ends Will Levis' slide, selecting the Kentucky quarterback after trading up and grabbing the second pick of the second round from Arizona. The Titans also received the 81st pick from the Cardinals in exchange for picks 41, 72 and a 2024 third-round pick. With the 41st pick, the Cardinals selected LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade No. 25 pick to Buffalo Bills

The Jaguars traded twice in a row as they sent away the No. 25 pick to the Bills.

Buffalo selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the pick to give quarterback Josh Allen another tool in the pass game. He is the first player at his position to be taken off the draft board.

In the trade, Jacksonville got the 27th and 130th picks. The Jaguars selected Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison at No. 27.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade No. 24 pick to New York Giants

The Giants sneaked up one position in a swap with the Jaguars.

New York selected Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks with the No. 24 pick.

Jacksonville receives the 25th, 160th (fifth round) and 240th (seventh round) picks in the trade.

New England Patriots trade No. 14 pick to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Patriots traded down to give the Steelers the No. 14 pick.

Mike Tomlin and company nabbed Georgia tackle Broderick Jones with the move.

New England gets the 17th pick and 120th pick in the swap. The Patriots picked Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.

Chicago Bears trade No. 9 pick to Philadelphia Eagles

After giving up the No. 1 pick ahead of the draft, the Bears let themselves slide down the board a spot further by giving up the No. 9 pick to the Eagles.

Philadelphia used the opportunity to snag Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The defender could have potentially been picked higher and had meetings with the Seahawks ahead of the draft, but teams may have had concerns after he pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving in connection with the fatal car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The Bears receive the 10th pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick in the trade. Chicago selected Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick.

Detroit Lions trade No. 6 pick to Arizona Cardinals

Just three picks after trading down, the Cardinals traded right back up to No. 6 via the Detroit Lions, a pick that was originally the Los Angeles Rams'.

Arizona selected Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the pick. Johnson Jr.'s father was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 1999 NFL draft.

The Lions received the 12th and 34th picks. Detroit used the 12th pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Arizona Cardinals trade No. 3 pick to Houston Texans

The Texans went back-to-back after selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. They then traded with the Cardinals to acquire the No. 3 pick. They selected Alabama defender Will Anderson Jr.

Houston gave up the 12th pick, the 33rd pick, a 2024 first-rounder and 2024 third-rounder in the swap.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2023 NFL draft trade tracker: Who was picked after teams traded up?