2023 NFL Draft live tracker: Picks, trades, analysis and much more from Kansas City
The 2023 NFL Draft is here!
Follow along with Yahoo Sports college football writer Sam Cooper as picks are revealed, names are called, and we finally learn which players are bound for which teams in one of the most unpredictable drafts ever.
Seahawks stay at 5, pick a corner
The Seattle Seahawks tend to be a bit unpredictable in the draft, and that trend continued with their 2023 first-round pick. That's not to say it's a bad pick. Instead of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Seahawks went with Devon Witherspoon, a physical cornerback from Illinois.
Witherspoon is an all-around talent who feels like a natural culture fit on Pete Carroll's defense. Witherspoon was the top DB in the Big Ten and earned All-American honors as a senior. For those efforts, he was the first defensive back off the board in the 2023 draft.