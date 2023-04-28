2023 NFL Draft live tracker: Picks, trades, analysis and much more from Kansas City

Seahawks stay at 5, pick a corner

The Seattle Seahawks tend to be a bit unpredictable in the draft, and that trend continued with their 2023 first-round pick. That's not to say it's a bad pick. Instead of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the Seahawks went with Devon Witherspoon, a physical cornerback from Illinois.

Witherspoon is an all-around talent who feels like a natural culture fit on Pete Carroll's defense. Witherspoon was the top DB in the Big Ten and earned All-American honors as a senior. For those efforts, he was the first defensive back off the board in the 2023 draft.