2023 NFL Draft grades: Another strange draft for the San Francisco 49ers, but will it matter?

The 49ers used a third-round pick on Michigan kicker Jake Moody in one of the more bizarre selections of the 2023 NFL Draft. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Overall San Francisco 49ers grade: D

Another year, another bizarre 49ers draft class. This haul wasn’t really impressive at all, but the 49ers have shown that their wacky approach to the draft hasn’t really hurt their ability to compete at the highest levels of the sport. They survived blowing three first-round picks on Trey Lance, they can survive a measly kicker pick.

Favorite pick: Robert Beal, EDGE, Georgia (173rd overall)

Beal is another Georgia defender who has blown up the NFL scouting combine. He’s the perfect Day 3 type of edge that can flourish in a scheme that’s going to let him pin his ears back — that’s exactly what the 49ers are going to let him do. Beal ran a blazing 4.49 40-yard-dash at the combine this year.

Least favorite pick: Jake Moody, K, Michigan (99th overall)

The 49ers took a kicker in the top 100. Instant F.

Full 49ers draft

Penn State S Ji'Ayir Brown (R3, 87th overall)

Michigan K Jake Moody (R3, 99th)

Alabama TE Cameron Latu (R3, 101st)

South Alabama CB Darrell Luter Jr. (R4, 155th)

Georgia edge Robert Beal Jr. (R5, 173rd)

TCU LB Dee Winters (R6, 216th)

Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis (R7, 247th)

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell (R7, 253rd)

Purdue LB Jalen Graham (R7, 255th)