2023 NFL draft order: Full order of 2023 first round after Chicago Bears claim No. 1 pick

Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft heading into Super Bowl 57.

The Chicago Bears claimed the top pick in the 2023 draft by ending the season with a 10-game losing streak. The Houston Texans, who won two of their last three games, surrendered positioning for the No. 1 pick on the season's final day.

The Bears have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft just twice before, 1947 (Bob Fenimore) and 1941 (Tom Harmon).

The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed.

The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

1. Chicago Bears

Record: 3-14 (strength of schedule: .571)

2. Houston Texans

Record: 3-13-1 (.481)

3. Arizona Cardinals

Record: 4-13 (.529)

4. Indianapolis Colts

Record: 4-12-1 (.512)

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)

Denver Broncos' record: 5-12 (.481)

6. Detroit Lions (from Rams)

Los Angeles Rams' record: 5-12 (.517)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Record: 6-11 (.474)

8. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-10 (.467)

9. Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-10 (.474)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

New Orleans Saints' record: 7-10 (.507)

11. Tennessee Titans

Record: 7-10 (.509)

12. Houston Texans (from Browns)

Cleveland Browns' record: 7-10 (.524)

13. New York Jets

Record: 7-10 (.538)

14. New England Patriots

Record: 8-9 (.502)

15. Green Bay Packers

Record: 8-9 (.524)

16. Washington Commanders

Record: 8-8-1 (.537)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-8 (.519)

18. Detroit Lions

Record: 9-8 (.535)

Playoff teams

Eliminated during Super Wild Card Weekend

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 8-9 (.503)

20. Seattle Seahawks

Record: 9-8 (.462)

XX. Miami Dolphins (pick forfeited)

Record: 9-8 (.537)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 10-7 (.443)

22. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 10-7 (.509)

23. Minnesota Vikings

Record: 13-4 (.474)

Eliminated during divisional playoffs

24. New York Giants

Record: 9-7-1 (.526)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 9-8 (.467)

26. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 12-5 (.507)

27. Buffalo Bills

Record: 13-3 (.489)

Conference championship game losers

28. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 12-4 (.507)

29. New Orleans Saints (from 49ers through Dolphins and Broncos)

San Francisco 49ers' record: 13-4 (.417)

Super Bowl 57 teams

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 14-3 (.453)

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 14-3 (.474)

Teams without a first-round pick: Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft order 2023: First-round order with Chicago Bears at No. 1