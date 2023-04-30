The 2023 NFL Draft capsules: Team-by-team selections. Who addressed needs?

NFL DRAFT CAPSULES

AFC EAST

BUFFALO BILLS

Dalton Kincaid adds a tight end threat but another wide receiver taken over the first two days also might’ve served them as well. The O’Cyrus Torrence pick helps a Bills running game that was better than you might think, even when Josh Allen’s scrambles are subtracted.

Draft picks

1 (25) Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah; 2 (59) O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida; 3 (91) Dorian Williams, LB Tulane; 5 (150) Justin Shorter, WR, Florida; 7 (230) Nick Broeker, OG, Mississippi; 7 (252) Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Maybe the Dolphins thought all the offensive linemen they liked got snapped up in the 50 picks before they took a cornerback in the second round. As for tight end needs, they’re thinking conversion with Elijah Higgins. Last year’s injuries and the quarterbacks standing between the Dolphins and the first Super Bowl since January 1985 reminded them you can’t have too many cornerbacks.

Draft picks

2 (51) Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina; 3 (84) Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M; 6 (197) Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford; 7 (238) Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Living in a division with Josh Allen, the Dolphins’ ultra-combustible offense and, now, Aaron Rodgers, it can’t be an accident that the first three picks were spent on each defensive level with a focus on pass defense. Rarely does a team spend two picks in a draft on a kicker and a punter, but the Patriots always do their own thing.

Draft picks

1 (17) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon; 2 (46) Keion White, DE/LB, Georgia Tech; 3 (76) Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State; 4 (107) Jake Andrews, C, Troy; 4 (112) Chad Ryland, K, Maryland; 4 (117) Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan; 5 (144) Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA; 6 (192) Bryce Barlinger, P, Michigan State; 6 (210) Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty; 6 (214) Ameer Speed, S/CB, Michigan State; 7 (245) Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State.

NEW YORK JETS

The Jets addressed their gargantuan weakness with the trade for future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. You could argue they didn’t need to beef up their defense, but nobody has too many pass rushers these days. They spent their next two picks on their current and future offensive line, maybe preserving Rodgers for a few more years.

Draft history

1 (15) Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State; 2 (43) Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin; 4 (120) Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh; 5 (143) Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh; 6 (184) Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan; 6 (204) Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU; 7 (220) Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion.

AFC NORTH

BALTIMORE RAVENS

A veteran wide receiver room has less pop than guys who could be nicknamed “Pops.” Thus, the Zay Flowers pick. That shows the Ravens priorities after resigning quarterback Lamar Jackson as a paucity of picks kept the Ravens from going after both Flowers and a possible starting cornerback.

Draft picks

1 (22) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College; 3 (86) Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson; 4 (124) Tavius Robinson, OLB, Mississippi; 5 (157) Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford; 6 (199) Malaesala Aumaveau-Laulu, OT, Oregon; 7 (229), Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Bengals allowed the lowest completion percentage in the NFL, and gave up 11 sacks, tied for 11th in the league. Still, lower Ohio’s NFL team added to its pass rush — fourth fewest sacks in the league — and strengthened its secondary over the first three rounds.

Draft picks

1 (28) Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson; 2 (60) D.J. Turner II, CB, Michigan; 3 (95) Jordan Battle, S, Alabama; 4 (131) Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue; 5 (163) Chase Brown, RB, Illinois; 6 (206) Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton; 6 (217) Brad Robbins, P, Michigan; 7 (246) D.J. Ivey, CB

CLEVELAND BROWNS

There’s something appropriate about a team with no helmet logo value drafting like your generic-hunting neighbor shops. Out of the action for the first two rounds, the Browns snagged a red zone wide receiver, a nose guard, an enormous offensive tackle and a possibly serviceable defensive end.

Draft picks

3 (74) Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee; 3 (98) Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor; 4 (111) Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State; 4 (126) Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri; 5 (140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA; 5 (142) Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern; 6 (190) Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

For all the sentimental perfection of picking Joey Porter Jr., son of the Steelers’ Pro Bowl linebacker of 1999-2006, it also fills a Steelers’ need with one of the draft’s best prospects at the position. That actually could be said for the first four picks. More nostalgia that fits: towering, physical tight end Darnell Washington could be this era’s Eric Green.

Draft picks

1 (14) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia; 2 (32) Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State; 2 (49) Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin; 3 (93) Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia; 4 (132) Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin; 7 (241) Cory Trice Jr., DB, Purdue; 7 (251) Spencer Anderson, G, Maryland.

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON TEXANS

As they finally rebuild from the destruction after the unfulfilled promise of the 2010s Deshaun Watson-J.J. Watt teams, the Texans snagged a quarterback to build their offense around (C.J. Stroud) and moved up to get a quarterback chaser to build their defense around (Will Anderson Jr.).

Draft picks

1 (2) C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State; 1 (3) Will Anderson Jr., DE/LB, Georgia; 3 (62) Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State; 4 (69) Tank Dell, WR/KR, Houston; 4 (109) Dylan Horton, DE, TCU; 5 (167) Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama; 6 (201) Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame; 6 (205) Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State; 7 (248), Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

The parade of veteran quarterbacks getting one last NFL starter’s paycheck by filling the position Andrew Luck vacated in 2019 ends (for now) with the drafting of Anthony Richardson. They waited until the fourth round to draft for an offensive line that was a causeway to the quarterback. Did get a corner, though.

Draft picks

1 (4) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida; 2 (44) Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State; 3 (79) Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina; 4 (106) Blake Freeland, OT, BYU; 4 (110) Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern; 5 (138) Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina; 5 (158) Daniel Scott, S, California; 5 (162) Will Mallory, TE, Miami; 5 (176) Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern; 6 (211) Titus Leo, DE/LB, Wagner; 7 (221) Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M; 7 (236) Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan University.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The one team in the division with a settled quarterback situation also is about to be without the left tackle protecting that quarterback. So with Cam Robinson about to start the season suspended for performance-enhancing drug violations, the Jaguars grabbed a tackle to keep Trevor Lawrence upright, then more playmates for Lawrence.

Draft picks

1 (27) Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma; 2 (61) Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State; 3 (88) Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn; 4 (121) Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida; 4 (130) Tyler Lacy, DE, Oklahoma State; 5 (136) Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville; 5 (160) Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M; 6 (185) Parker Washington, WR, Penn State; 6 (202) Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers; 6 (208) Erick Hallett, DB, Pittsburgh; 7 (226) Cooper Hodges, OT, Appalachian State; 7 (227) Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina; 7 (240) Derek Parish, DE/LB, Houston.

TENNESSEE TITANS

They didn’t need a quarterback, but once Will Levis slid to them, the Titans figured he couldn’t hurt with Ryan Tannehill in his 12th season and Malik Willis completing only 50.8% of his passes last year. While whoever is quarterback is happy with the Peter Skoronski pick, he’d probably also be happy with someone with speed he could throw to being a draft target before the seventh round.

Draft picks

1 (11) Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern; 2 (33) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky; 3 (81) Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane; 5 (147) Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati; 6 (186) Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland; 7 (228) Colton Dowell, WR, Tennessee-Martin.

AFC WEST

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver’s first round pick went to Seattle in the 2022 offseason deal for quarterback Russell Wilson. They gave up the most sacks in the NFL (63) and had a lower middle class rushing attack. But, they’re bringing back almost the same offensive line and Sean Payton’s the head coach now. So, there’s no surprise Denver’s first pick was a wide receiver who can get open before Wilson’s dropped for another loss and Payton’s trying to find a good play for second or third and 17.

Draft picks

2 (63) Marvin Mims, Jr., WR, Oklahoma; 3 (67) Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas; 3 (83) Riley Moss, CB, Iowa; 6 (183) JL Skinner, safety, Boise State; 7 (257) Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

The era’s dominant team and defending Super Bowl champion kept it simple. Lose a pass rusher in free agency, draft one with the first round pick. Need another wide receiver and another bodyguard for the era’s best quarterback? That’s where they fire their second- and third-round guns.

Draft picks

1 (31) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, OLB, Kansas State; 2 (55) Rashee Rice, WR, SMU; 3 (92) Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma; 4 (119), Chamarri Conner, CB, Virginia Tech; 5 (166) BJ Thompson, DE, Stephen F. Austin State; 6 (194), Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas; 7 (250) Nic Jones, CB, Ball State.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

“The quarterback must go down. He must go down hard.” The pick of Tyree Wilson recalled the famous words of late Raiders owner and former head coach Al Davis, and also might help a defense that ranked 30th in sacks and last in interceptions. After that, they went for need except for Tre Tucker, when they did the Raiders thing and just went for speed.

Draft picks

1 (7) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech; 2 (35) Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame; 3 (70) Byron Young, DT, Alabama; 3 (100) Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati; 4 (104) Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland; 4 (135) Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue; 5 (170) Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia; 6 (203) Amari Burney, LB, Florida; 7 (231) Nesta Jade Silvera, DT, Arizona State.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

A draft with the thought of dropping bombs and dropping quarterbacks (especially the one in Kansas City who the Chargers see twice a season). They gave young, big-armed quarterback Justin Herbert a young, big, fast target in Quentin Johnson and a smaller, faster target in Derius Davis, who might be a special teamer. Their second round pick went to finding someone to rush the passer opposite Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas graduate Joey Bosa.

Draft picks

1 (21) Quentin Johnson, WR, TCU; 2 (54) Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC; 3 (85) Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State; 4 (125) Derius Davis, WR, TCU; 5 (156) Jordan McFadden, G, Clemson; 6 (200) Scott Matlock, DT, Boise State; 7 (239) Max Duggan, QB, TCU.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

Did the Cowboys get what they wanted or did they get just what they needed? You usually can’t get to everything in the first two days, and dealing with the defensive line and tight end areas left offensive line unimproved until the fifth round. Sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn got the call from his father, Cowboys assistant director of college scouting Chris Vaughn.

Draft picks

1 (26) Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan; 2 (58) Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan; 3 (90) DeMarvion Overblown, LB, Texas; 4 (129) Viliami Fehoko Jr., DE, San Jose State; 5 (169) Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina; 6 Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Mississippi; 6 (212) Deuce Vaughn; 7 (244) Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina.

NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants might be all in with quarterback Daniel Jones, but they can’t be all in with having the fewest pass plays longer than 20 yards and being 27th in passing yards. That’s why they grabbed Jalin Hyatt. Why did they spend their first round pick on Deonte Banks? Tying the Raiders for last in interceptions last season.

Draft picks

1 (24) Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland; 2 (57) John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota; 3 (73) Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee; 5 (172) Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma; 6 (209) Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion; 7 (243) Jordon Riley, DT, Oregon; 7 (254) Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Not many problems on a team that came one second-half stop from taking the Super Bowl. But the Eagles seemed to take the attitude of making a very good defense, No. 1 in sacks and against the pass last year, into the kind of devastating overall defense reminiscent of the Reggie White-led 1990s Philly defenses.

Draft picks

1 (9) Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia; 1 (30) Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia; 3 (65) Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama; 3 (66) Sydney Brown, CB/S, Illinois; 4 (105) Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia; 6 (188) Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford; 7 (249) Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Washington clearly needed at least one cornerback, so they dealt with that desire as part of an overall renovation of the defense. The Commanders didn’t get much help for second-year quarterback Sam Howell other than trying to improve the defense enough that Howell wouldn’t have to produce much for wins.

Depth chart

1 (16) Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi; 2 (47) Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois; 3 (97) Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas; 4 (118) Braeden Daniels, G, Utah; 5 (137) KJ Henry, DE/LB, Clemson, 6 (193) Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky; 7 (233) Andre Jones Jr., DE/LB, Louisiana.

NFC NORTH

CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears allowed 5.0 yards per carry, ranked last in the league in sacks and, even with escape artist slash quarterback Justin Fields, gave up the fourth most sacks. Need any more explanation why three of the first four picks added potential to the offensive and defensive lines?

Draft picks

1 (10) Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee; 2 (53) Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida; 2 (56) Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami; 3 (64) Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina; 4 (115) Rochon Johnson, RB, Texas; 4 (133) Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati; 5 (148) Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon; 5 (165) Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota; 7 (218) Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State; 7 (258) Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford.

DETROIT LIONS

The Lions gave up the third most passing yards, the second most yards per attempt and were 18th in sacks. That screams for defensive line and secondary help, screams that the Lions hoped they answered on Day 2 after getting potential defensive director Jack Campbell on Day 1. Also, they wanted a quarterback and Hooker’s age and recent injury slid him to Detroit.

Draft picks

1 (12) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama; 1 (18) Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa; 2 (34) Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa; 2 (45) Brian Branch, CB, Alabama; 3 (68) Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee; 3 (96) Brodric Martin, DT, Western Kentucky; 5 (152) Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary; 7 (219) Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

You can’t replace an Aaron Rodgers. But, with only Jordan Love’s 50 passes in 10 appearances over two seasons on the roster, the Packers didn’t reach for a quarterback until the fifth round. Maybe Green Bay didn’t like any of the passers available, so they went for improving the receiving end of throws.

Draft picks

1 (13) Lukas Van Ness, LB, Iowa; 2 (42) Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State; 2 (50) Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State; 3 (78) Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State; 4 (116) Colby Wooden, LB, Auburn; 5 (149) Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State; 5 (159) Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia; 6 (179) Karl Brooks, LB, Bowling Green; 6 (207) Anders Carlson, K, Auburn; 7 (232) Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky; 7 (235) Lew Nichols III, RB, Central Michigan; 7 (242) Anthony Johnson, Jr., S, Iowa State; 7 (256) Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

With at least one new cornerback a necessity, the Vikes took two shots at it, in the third and fourth round. But, they clearly didn’t see value in jumping on what was there in the first round and added a chain mover in Jordan Addison to go with big play threat Justin Jefferson.

Draft picks

1 (23) Jordan Addison, WR, USC; 3 (102) Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC; 4 (134) Jay Ward, CB, LSU; 5 (141) Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU; 5 (164) Jaren Hall, QB, BYU; 7 (222) DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB.

NFC SOUTH

ATLANTA FALCONS

Forget sacks or hurries, the Falcons’ pass rush barely raised pulses. Before doing anything about that, Atlanta decided to support quarterback Taylor Heinicke with a three-down back and a college tackle that projects as an NFL guard.

Draft picks

1 (8) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas; 2 (38) Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse; 3 (75) Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State; 4 (113) Clark Phillips, CB, Utah; 7 (224) DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama; 7 (225), Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

They needed a franchise quarterback, thought Young was it and traded up to get him. Then, they obeyed the draft rule that says if you take a quarterback in the first few picks, you better draft his receiver or protection next. Jonathan Mingo gives Young a 6-2 target who increased his yards per catch each year at Ole Miss.

Draft picks

1 (1). Bryce Young, QB, Alabama; 2 (39) Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi; 3 (80) D.J. Johnson, DE/LB, Oregon; 4 (114) Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State; 5 (145) Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

The Saints ranked in the bottom 10 in rush defense and yards per carry allowed, so they started their draft up front. Their running game looked stuck in the swamp — only seven runs in 2022 over 20 yards, tied for fourth fewest in the league. Though they spent their third and fourth picks on a running back and a guard, Kendre Miller isn’t a big-play back.

Draft picks

1 (29) Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson; 2 (40) Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame; 3 (71) Kendre Miller, RB, TCU; 4 (103) Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion; 4 (127) Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State; 5 (146) Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota; 6 (195) A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Yeah, quarterback Tom Brady retired, but the biggest needs were the offensive and defensive lines, which is exactly where the Bucs spent their first three picks. They were fifth in total passing yards and allowed the fewest sacks, but were next to last in yards per attempt. They could’ve used either another wide receiver or another offensive tackle.

Draft picks

1 (19) Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh; 2 (48) Cody Mauch, OT/G, North Dakota State; 3 (82) YaYa Diaby, DE, Louisville; 5 (153) SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh; 5 (171) Payne Durham, TE, Purdue; 6 (181) Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State; 6 (191) Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska; 6 (196) Jose Ramirez, DE/LB, Eastern Michigan.

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

The beating fun-size quarterback Kyler Murray took the last couple of years took the fun out of the game for Murray. The Cardinals got some of the protection Murray desired, then continued getting donut holes for a roster with more holes than a tray of Krispy Kreme glazed.

Draft picks

1 (6) Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State; 2 (41) B.J. Ojulari, OLB, LSU; 3 (72) Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse; 3 (94) Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford; 4 (122) Jon Gaines II, G, UCLA; 5 (139) Clayton Tune, QB, Houston; 5 (168) Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn; 6 (180) Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville; 6 (213) Dante Stills, DT, West Virginia.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Just 15 months after winning the Super Bowl, deficiencies ooze from all over the Rams’ roster. So, the Rams started picking with the basics: offensive line, defensive line (especially pass rushers), quarterback. They traded their first round pick to Detroit two years ago for Matt Stafford (and that Super Bowl win).

Draft picks

2 (36) Steve Avila, G, TCU; 3 (77) Byron Young, LB, Tennessee; 3 (89) Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest; 4 (128) Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia; 5 (161), Nick Hampton, DE/LB, Appalachian State; 5 (174) Warren McClendon Jr, OT, Georgia; 5 (175) Davis Allen, TE, Clemson; 5 (177) Puka Nacua, WR, BYU; 6 (182) Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU; 6 (189) Ochaun Mathis, DE/LB, Nebraska; 6 (215), Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi; 7 (223), Ethan Evans, P, Wingate; 7 (234) Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State; 7 (259) Desjuan Johnson, DE, Toledo.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers

The Niners seemed to think their offensive line was pure gold or good enough for keeping this week’s quarterback healthy. They chose not to address the defensive line until the fifth round. They spent a third round pick on a kicker and another on tight end, though they have one of the best in George Kittle.

Draft picks

3 (87) Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State; 3 (99) Jake Moody, K, Michigan; 3 (101) Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama; 5 (155) Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama; 5 (173) Robert Beal Jr., DE/LB, Georgia; 6 (216) Dee Winters, LB, TCU.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Time moves faster than a Dolphins wide receiver — this season will be 10 years since the Legion of Boom-led defense led Seattle to a Super Bowl rout. Two of the first three picks are part of reconstructing another mighty defense. The second first round pick, Jason Smith-Njigba, can help bring out the passing game lightning in rainy Seattle.

Draft picks

1 (5) Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois; 1 (20) Jason Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State; 2 (37) Derick Hall, DE, Auburn; 2 (52) Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA; 4 (108) Anthony Bradford, G, LSU; 4 (123) Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State; 5 (151) Mike Morris, DE, Michigan; 5 (154) Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan; 6 (198) Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico; 7 (237) Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia.