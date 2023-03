2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament: Results, schedule, games, times, TV

Let the Madness begin!

The NCAA Div. I women's basketball tournament tips off as teams hit the court with dreams of winning the 2023 national championship. Or, in the case of South Carolina, winning a second consecutive title.

The Gamecocks, the No. 1 overall seed, are bidding to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since Connecticut won four in a row from 2013-16. South Carolina, under coach Dawn Staley, won its first championship in 2017.

The Stanford Cardinal, also a No. 1 seed, seek to win their second title in three years and fourth overall. The Indiana Hoosiers and Virginia Tech Hokies, which earned their first No. 1 seeds, will try to cut down the nets for the first time at the national championship in Dallas.

Forward Francesca Belibi (5), guard Haley Jones (30), forward Cameron Brink (22) and the Stanford Cardinal earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 4 region.

BRACKET BREAKDOWN: Best games, players to watch in 2023 women's tournament

OPINION: Why did women's selection committee stick it to Caitlin Clark and Iowa?

MARCH MADNESS SURVIVOR POOL: Best first-round picks in women's bracket

THE BRACKETS ARE BACK: The USA TODAY Sports Bracket Challenge is back. $1 MILLION grand prize for a perfect bracket.

Here is the full schedule for the 2023 tournament broken down by region with matchups, times and TV networks:

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday

No. 11 Mississippi State 70, No. 11 Illinois 56

No. 16 Sacred Heart 57, No. 16 Southern 47

Thursday

No. 11 St. John's 66, No. 11 Purdue 64

No. 16 Tennessee Tech 79, No. 16 Monmouth 69

Greenville 1 Region

First round — Friday

No. 8 South Florida 67, No. 9 Marquette 65

No. 7 Arizona 75, No. 10 West Virginia 62

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 15 Holy Cross, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN News)

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Southern Utah, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Mississippi State, 6 p.m. (ESPN News)

First round — Saturday

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Portland, 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Sacramento State, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second round — Sunday, March 19

South Carolina/Norfolk State winner vs. South Florida

Story continues

Notre Dame/Southern Utah winner vs. Creighton/First Four winner

Maryland/Holy Cross winner vs. Arizona

Second round — Monday, March 20

UCLA/Sacramento State winner vs. Oklahoma/Portland winner

Sweet 16 — March 25

Second-round winners

Elite Eight — March 27

Sweet 16 winners

Greenville 2 Region

First round — Friday

No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 UNLV, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Hawaii, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 15 Gardner-Webb, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 7 N.C. State vs. No. 10 Princeton, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

First round — Saturday

No. 1 Indiana vs. 16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth winner, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Miami (Fla.), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 5 Washington State vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 4 Villanova vs. No. 13 Cleveland State, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Second round — Sunday, March 19

LSU/Hawaii winner vs. Michigan/UNLV winner

Utah/Gardner-Webb winner vs. N.C. State/Princeton winner

Second round — Monday, March 20

Indiana/First Four winner vs. Oklahoma State/Miami winner

Villanova/Cleveland State winner vs. Washington State/FGCU winner

Sweet 16 — March 24

Second-round winners

Elite Eight — March 26

Sweet 16 winners

Seattle 3 Region

First round — Friday

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 16 Chattanooga, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 8 Southern California vs. No. 9 South Dakota State, 8 p.m. (ESPN News)

First round — Saturday

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Saint Louis, 1 p.m. (ABC)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 James Madison, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 15 Vermont, 3 p.m. (ABC)

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Toledo, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue/St. John's winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 10 Alabama, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Second round — Sunday, March 19

Virginia Tech/Chattanooga winner vs. USC/SDSU winner

Second round — Monday, March 20

Tennessee/Saint Louis winner vs. Iowa State/Toledo winner

Ohio State/James Madison winner vs. North Carolina/First Four winner

Connecticut/Vermont winner vs. Baylor Alabama winner

Sweet 16 — March 25

Second-round winners

Elite Eight — March 27

Sweet 16 winners

Seattle 4 region

First round — Friday

No. 7 Florida State vs. No. 10 Georgia, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 SE Louisiana, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 9 Gonzaga, 10 p.m. (ESPN2)

First round — Saturday

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m. (ESPN News)

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 Drake, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 14 Iona, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 4 Texas vs. No. 13 East Carolina, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Second round — Sunday, March 19

Stanford/First Four winner vs. Mississippi/Gonzaga winner

Iowa/SE Louisiana winner vs. Florida State/Georgia winner

Second round — Monday, March 20

Texas/East Carolina winner vs. Louisville/Drake winner

Duke/Iona winner vs. Colorado/Middle Tenn. winner

Sweet 16 — March 24

Second-round winners

Elite Eight — March 26

Sweet 16 winners

Final Four

At American Airlines Center in Dallas

March 31

Elite Eight winners, 7 and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Championship

At American Airlines Center in Dallas

April 2

Final Four winners, 3 p.m. (ABC)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA women's basketball tournament 2023: Results, schedule, games, TV