2023 NCAA tournament bracket predictions

Michael Lazarus' Big Board

An eventful Saturday meant lots of movement among seed lines. The biggest event is UCLA moving to a top seed line all the way up to No. 3 and jumping ahead of Houston. All four of UCLA's losses are Quad 1 (Houston has a Quad 3). This also means the Cougars will be slated for Columbus for the first two rounds so a 16-seed play-in winner can go to a Friday/Sunday site. North Carolina lost its spot with a home loss to Duke — Penn State gets the final spot for now.

No. 1 Seeds

Alabama

Kansas

UCLA

Houston

Last 4 in

Pittsburgh

Nevada

Utah State

Penn State

First 4 out

North Carolina

Michigan

Wisconsin

Arizona State

