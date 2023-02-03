2023 NBA All-Star Game reserves announced: Lauri Markkanen of Utah Jazz among first-time selections

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is a first-time NBA All-Star who will get to play in the annual classic in his home team's city.

Markkanen, who is having a career year in his first season with the Jazz, was named one of seven Western Conference reserves, joining the All-Star starters who were announced last week.

Markkanen averages 24.9 points and 8.7 rebounds and shoots 52.1% from the field, 43.4% on 3-pointers and 87.5% from the foul line since the Jazz acquired him in an offseason trade with Cleveland.

Other first-time All-Stars named as reserves: Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

2023 NBA All-Star starters: LeBron James earns 19th selection, joined by Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic

Lauri Markkanen is in his first season with the Utah Jazz.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the reserves:

Who are the East All-Star reserves?

Backcourt: Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton

Frontcourt: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, New York’s Julius Randle

Who are the West All-Star reserves?

Backcourt: Memphis’ Ja Morant, Oklahoma City’s Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Portland’s Damian Lillard

Frontcourt: Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George, Utah’s Lauri Markkanen, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

Who selected the reserves?

NBA head coaches pick the reserves from their own conference but cannot select a player from their team. Each coach selects seven players – two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position.

When and where is All-Star Weekend?

This year’s All-Star game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena (8 p.m. ET, TNT). The Rising Stars game is Feb. 17 (9 p.m. ET, TNT), and the Skill Challenge, 3-point Contest and Slam Dunk event are Feb. 18 (8 p.m. ET, TNT).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA All-Star Game 2023: Reserves announced for event in Utah