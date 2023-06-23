2023 NBA Draft: Kentucky basketball’s Cason Wallace chosen by Mavs, traded to OKC

The Dallas Mavericks selected Kentucky’s Cason Wallace with the 10th overall pick in the first round Thursday night in New York.

But according to a report by NBA insider Shams Charania, Wallace was traded and will be joining fellow former Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC sent the No. 12 pick and a traded player exception to Dallas. The Mavericks got Wallace and Davis Bertans.

Wallace is the 58th first-round draft pick in UK basketball history, and the 35th coached by John Calipari. Kentucky leads all college programs in that category.

“I’m just grateful that I’m here,” Wallace said during his TV interview after his was selected. “I thank God that I’m in this position today. There’s still more to be done.”

Wallace will be the next Calipari-coached Kentucky guard to try to make his mark in the league, following in the footsteps of players including John Wall, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Maxey, Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley and others.

Calipari has had a first-round pick in 16 straight years, including all 14 at Kentucky.

“I feel like Cal does a great job at preparing us for the next level, as far as putting in sets and using NBA terminology. They’re slept on, but they go pretty high in the draft, as well,” Wallace said at the NBA combine before turning the question around. “So, are they really slept on?”

Wallace was an All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team selection after ranking among the league leaders in assists per game (second), assist-to-turnover ratio (fourth) and steals per game (fourth).

Wallace averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 32 appearances. He had 17 double-figure scoring games and led the team in steals in 19 contests.

Wallace had 21 points, four assists, two steals and a career-high nine rebounds against Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament in his final game for the Wildcats.

Wallace will be counted on to help a team immediately on defense.

“(They say) that I have a dog mentality that they want to see,” Wallace said at the NBA combine. “I get after it on defense. …

“It’s just gotta be in you,” he said of the “dog mentality” that allows him to be so good on that side of the ball. “You can’t teach it. That’s just who I am as a person, and it’s always been there, since I was a little one. … I know how to read defenders. When I watch film, I think about how I can be disruptive and beat them to spots. Or how I should go about guarding them.”

