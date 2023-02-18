2023 NBA All-Star: Follow the Rising Stars tournament with Team Pau vs. Team Joakim for title

Harper's Bazaar

As winter travel is in full swing with various locations and itineraries beckoning us, so too comes the love-hate relationship we have with packing. It’s so exciting to shop for our next destination and imagine all the amazing outfits we’ll wear (with a little inspo from White Lotus)—yet, trying to narrow it all down and strategically plan what we can and can’t fit into our limited luggage space is a frustrating affair. Alexis Badiyi, New York-based creative, stylist, and fashion industry alum of brands Helmut Lang and Ralph Lauren—with her impeccable eye and stylishly embodied cool—offers up her tactics on packing most effectively and with minimal drama.