2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings: Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick are into the Round of 12
Tyler Reddick clinched his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 utilizing a last-lap pass in overtime to win the Hollywood Casino 400. Reddick joins Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson as drivers having already advanced.
Regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. saw his playoff fortunes continue to plummet, following up a 31st-place finish at Darlington with a last-place finish at Kansas after wrecking on lap 4. Truex lost seven places in the standings and is now on the wrong side of the cut line in 13th place, seven points behind Kevin Harvick. Chris Buescher lost five spots, tumbling to ninth in the standings after losing his right-rear tire with six laps to go.
Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney were Sunday's big gainers, each climbing three spots to fifth and sixth, respectively.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. Kyle Larson – 2,117* (-)
2. Tyler Reddick – 2,111* (+1 spot after Kansas)
3. Denny Hamlin – 2,105 (+2)
4. William Byron – 2,097 (-2)
5. Brad Keselowski – 2,089 (+3)
6. Ryan Blaney – 2,081 (+3)
7. Kyle Busch – 2,080 (-)
8. Ross Chastain – 2,074 (+2)
9. Chris Buescher – 2,069 (-5)
10. Christopher Bell – 2,069 (+2)
11. Joey Logano – 2,068 (-)
12. Kevin Harvick – 2,063 (+2)
______________________________ Cut line
13. Martin Truex Jr. – 2,056 (-7)
14. Bubba Wallace – 2,044 (-1)
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,041 (-)
16. Michael McDowell – 2,023 (-)
*-Clinched entry in Round of 12
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway, Tennessee
Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, (USA)
2022 winner: Chris Buescher
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
Sunday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. ET (USA)
2022 winner: Tyler Reddick
YellaWood 500
Talladega Superspeedway, Alabama
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Chase Elliott
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Kyle Larson
Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano