2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
1. William Byron – 3,136* (-)
2. Ryan Blaney – 3,078* (-)
3. Denny Hamlin – 3,108 (+50)
4. Christopher Bell – 3,080 (+22)
5. Chris Buescher – 3,077 (+19)
6. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,075 (+17)
7. Kyle Larson – 3,073 (+15)
8. Brad Keselowski – 3,060 (+2)
______________________________ Cut line
9. Tyler Reddick – 3,058 (-2)
10. Ross Chastain – 3,051 (-9)
11. Bubba Wallace – 3,050 (-10)
12. Kyle Busch – 3,034 (-26)
*Clinched entry in Round of 8
NASCAR Cup Series remaining schedule
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, Concord, North Carolina
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 15, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami
Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Kyle Larson
Xfinity 500
Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Virginia
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Christopher Bell
CHAMPIONSHIP 4
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, Arizona
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)
2022 winner: Joey Logano