2023 MTV VMAs: See the Complete Winners List

This year's VMAs are airing live on MTV at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!

On Sunday, the biggest stars in music flocked to New Jersey's Prudential Center for the annual ceremony, which recognizes this year's most notable music videos with coveted Moon Person trophies.

Taylor Swift leads this year's nominations with 11, closely followed by SZA with eight, while Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and BLACKPINK each tied with six.

The most heated competition comes in the video of the year category, which is a battle between Doja ("Attention"), Cyrus ("Flowers"), Minaj ("Super Freaky Girl"), Rodrigo ("Vampire"), Sam Smith and Kim Petras ("Unholy"), SZA ("Kill Bill") and Swift ("Anti-Hero").

Meanwhile, artist of the year will go to either Doja, Swift, Minaj, Shakira, Karol G or Beyoncé.

In addition to the standard categories, Shakira will take home the video vanguard award, and Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with the global icon award — both of which recognize the musicians' decades-long, hit-filled careers.

Throughout the night, stars including Shakira, Diddy, Doja, Demi Lovato, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Minaj, Rodrigo and more delivered performances on the VMAs stage.

See below for the list of winners, which will be updated throughout the night.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Steve Lacy - "Bad Habit"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Saucy Santana - "Booty"

Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

JVKE - "golden hour"

Flo Milli - "Conceited"

Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

Sam Ryder - "All the Way Over"

Armani White - "GOATED"

Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"

FLO - "Losing You"

Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone and Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

Karol G and Shakira - "TQG"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST POP

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Pink - "TRUSTFALL"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

DJ Khaled featuring Drake and Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla and Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne featuring Swizz Beatz and DMX - "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin featuring Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys featuring Lucky Daye - "Stay"

Chloe Bailey featuring Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA - "Shirt"

Toosii - "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu and Nicki Minaj - "Love in the Way"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blink-182 - "EDGING"

Boygenius - "the film"

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Stuck"

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa My Tongue"

Måneskin - "THE LONELIEST"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"



BEST LATIN

Anitta - "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny - "WHERE SHE GOES"

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny – "un x100to"

Karol G and Shakira "TQG"

Rosalía - "DESPECHÁ"

Shakira – "Acróstico"

BEST K-POP

aespa - "Girls"

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid"

SEVENTEEN - "Super"

Tomorrow x Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr - "Rush"

Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"

Davido featuring Musa Keys - "UNAVAILABLE"

Fireboy DML and Asake - "Bandana"

Libianca - "People"

Rema and Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alicia Keys – "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Maluma - "La Reina"

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake - "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Adele - "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Janelle Monáe - "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Fall Out Boy - "Love from the Other Side"

Harry Styles - "Music for a Sushi Restaurant"

Melanie Martinez - "VOID"

Micki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a Breakup"

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - "Unholy"

BEST ART DIRECTION

Boygenius - "the film"

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

SZA - "Shirt"

BEST EDITING

BLACKPINK - "Pink Venom"

Kendrick Lamar - "Rich Spirit"

Miley Cyrus - "River"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

SHOW OF THE SUMMER

Beyoncé

BLACKPINK

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Karol G

Taylor Swift

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

FIFTY FIFTY

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Tomorrow x Together

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Drake and 21 Savage - Her Loss

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

SONG OF SUMMER

Beyoncé - "Cuff It"

Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For? (From Barbie The Album)"

Doja Cat - "Paint the Town Red"

Doechii featuring Kodak Black - "What It Is (Block Boy)"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night (From Barbie The Album)"

FIFTY FIFTY - "Cupid"

Gunna - "F--umean"

Jungkook featuring Latto - "Seven"

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua - "Barbie World (From Barbie The Album)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice - "Karma"

Tomorrow x Together and Jonas Brothers - "Do It Like That"

Luke Combs - "Fast Car"

Troye Sivan - "Rush"

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma - "La Bebe (Remix)"



The 2023 MTV VMAs are airing live from The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on CBS and BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network. Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.

