2023 MTV VMAs: The best-dressed stars on the red carpet, from Olivia Rodrigo to Doja Cat

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) have arrived, and the stars are pulling out all the fashion stops.

The VMAs take place on Tuesday 12 September, as fans and fellow performers celebrate the best music videos and artists of the year. The official ceremony is scheduled to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, beginning at 5pm PST/ 8pm EST.

Returning as the VMA host for the second year in a row is Nicki Minaj, who will also be performing. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to perform, along with Demi Lovato, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin, Reneé Rapp, Shakira, Sabrina Carpenter and Future.

Taylor Swift is also set to make an appearance, as she leads this year’s nominees with eight nods.

While many viewers are looking forward to show-stopping performances from their favourite artists, the VMAs has also been known for pulling out some memorable fashion moments, such as Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress.

Here’s all the best dressed artists on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo

(Getty Images for MTV)

Olivia Rodrigo dazzled in a low-cut silver column dress. She styled her long hair brown straight, with a center part.

Doja Cat

(Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat wore a barely-there, white Apocene dress that closely resembled spider webs. The look featured sparse, white fabric draped across her body, with a pair of nude underwear hidden underneath the ensemble. She paired her red carpet fashion with see-through heels, diamond drop earrings, and silver bracelets.

Megan Thee Stallion

(Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in a custom-made, sheer black Brandon Blackwood gown. The floor-length dress featured a black bustier top, as she wore matching black underwear underneath the sheer dress.

Demi Lovato

(Getty Images for MTV)

The “Cool for the Summer” singer walked the VMAs red carpet in an all-black look. Lovato opted for an oversized jacket with dramatic shoulder pads, as she wore a black mini-dress underneath. She paired the ensemble with her signature sleek, black hair, long black nails, and heels.