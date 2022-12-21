2023 MLS SuperDraft: Hamady Diop of Clemson goes No. 1 to Charlotte FC

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Clemson defender Hamady Diop was the first pick in Major League Soccer's SuperDraft on Wednesday by Charlotte FC.

MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC traded out of the No. 1 overall spot, swapping first-round selections (plus $400,000 in General Allocation Money) with Charlotte FC, last season's expansion team.

Charlotte FC has made the No. 1 pick in consecutive drafts, having picked Ben Bender out of Maryland in the 2022 draft. This is the first time a team picked No. 1 in consecutive drafts since D.C. United selected Alecko Eskandarian and Freddy Adu with the top selections in the 2003 and 2004 drafts.

The 6-foot, 186-pound Diop was a second-team All-ACC selection during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

There will be three rounds in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

2023 MLS SuperDraft first-round picks

1. Charlotte FC (from St. Louis SC) — Hamady Diop, defender, Clemson

2. Orlando City SC (from DC United) — Shakur Mohammed, forward, Duke

3. Colorado Rapids (from Toronto FC) — Moise Bombito, defender, New Hampshire

4. New England Revolution (from San Jose Earthquakes) — Joshua Bolma, midfielder, Maryland

5. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (from Houston Dynamo FC) — J.C. Ngando, midfielder, UNC Greensboro

6. Orlando City SC (from Chicago Fire FC)

7. Atlanta United FC

8. Sporting Kansas City

9. Seattle Sounders FC

10. San Jose Earthquakes (from New England Revolution)

11. Nashville SC (from Charlotte FC)

12. Colorado Rapids

13. Houston Dynamo FC (from Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

14. Columbus Crew

15. Portland Timbers

16. Real Salt Lake

17. Orlando City SC

18. Inter Miami CF

19. Minnesota United FC

20. St. Louis SC (from Nashville SC through Charlotte FC)

21. New York Red Bulls

22. FC Cincinnati

23. Los Angeles Galaxy

24. FC Dallas

25. Real Salt Lake (from CF Montréal)

26. New York City FC

27. Austin FC

28. Philadelphia Union

29. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (from Los Angeles FC)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLS SuperDraft 2023: Charlotte FC selects Clemson's Hamady Diop No. 1

