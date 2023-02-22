2023 MLB outfield fantasy rankings: Is Ronald Acuña Jr. poised to overtake Aaron Judge?

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well after hitting a league-record 62 home runs -- 16 more than NL leader Kyle Schwarber. Even if he falls back a bit, Judge should still put up monster numbers ... if he stays healthy.

In the National League, good health is also essential for Ronald Acuña Jr., who flirted with a 40-homer, 40-steal season in 2019, but had a torn ACL limit his playing time the past two years. Acuña's teammate Michael Harris will look to build on his impressive rookie season (.297, 19 HR, 20 SB in 114 games), while Arizona's top prospect -- Corbin Carroll -- could potentially do something similar. As a whole, there seem to be more speed sources than power ones in the NL.

Elsewhere in the American League, Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should go in the top six overall. Luis Robert also has that potential if he can play a full season. Among the more interesting sleeper candidates: Eloy Jimenez, Taylor Ward and Riley Greene. The AL seems to offer more overall power than speed in the outfield.

Recovering from a knee injury and missing the first three weeks of the season, Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. played in just 119 games, recording 15 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

Outfield rankings

Aaron Judge, Yankees AL1 Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves NL1 Julio Rodriguez, Mariners AL2 Juan Soto, Padres NL2 Yordan Alvarez, Astros AL3 Kyle Tucker, Astros AL4 Mookie Betts, Dodgers NL3 Mike Trout, Angels AL5 Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres NL4 Michael Harris II, Braves NL5 Luis Robert, White Sox AL6 Randy Arozarena, Rays AL7 Adolis Garcia, Rangers AL8 Cedric Mullins, Orioles AL9 Kyle Schwarber, Phillies NL6 Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners AL10 Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks NL7 George Springer, Blue Jays AL11 Starling Marte, Mets NL8 Eloy Jimenez, White Sox AL12 Byron Buxton, Twins AL13 Bryan Reynolds, Pirates NL9 Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks NL10 Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals NL11 MJ Melendez, Royals AL14 Jeff McNeil, Mets NL12 Nick Castellanos, Phillies NL13 Anthony Santander, Orioles AL15 Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks NL14 Taylor Ward, Angels AL16 Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees AL17 Seiya Suzuki, Cubs NL15 Brandon Nimmo, Mets NL16 Ian Happ, Cubs NL17 Steven Kwan, Guardians AL18 Kris Bryant, Rockies NL18 Alex Verdugo, Red Sox AL19 Andrew Vaughn, White Sox AL20 Harrison Bader, Yankees AL21 Cody Bellinger, Cubs NL19 Christian Yelich, Brewers NL20 Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays AL22 Hunter Renfroe, Angels AL23 Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks NL21 Mitch Haniger, Giants NL22 Riley Greene, Tigers AL24 Ramon Laureano, A's AL25 Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians AL26 Andrew Benintendi, White Sox AL27 Austin Hays, Orioles AL28 Wil Myers, Reds NL23 Manuel Margot, Rays AL29 Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox AL30 Brandon Marsh, Phillies NL24 Joey Meneses, Nationals NL25 Jesse Winker, Brewers NL26 Trent Grisham, Padres NL27 Dylan Carlson, Cardinals NL28 Michael Conforto, Giants NL29 Esteury Ruiz, A's AL31 Max Kepler, Twins AL32 Michael Brantley, Astros AL33 Joc Pederson, Giants NL30 Joey Gallo, Twins AL34 Mark Canha, Mets NL31 Randal Grichuk, Rockies NL32 Adam Duvall, Red Sox AL35 Oscar Colas, White Sox AL36 Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox AL37 Seth Brown, A's AL38 Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals NL33 Gavin Lux, Dodgers NL34 Leody Taveras, Rangers AL39 Trey Mancini, Cubs NL35 Edward Olivares, Royals AL40 Charlie Blackmon, Rockies NL36 Andrew McCutchen, Pirates NL37 Lane Thomas, Nationals NL38 Austin Meadows, Tigers AL41 Tommy Pham, Mets NL39 Brendan Donovan, Cardinals NL40 Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL41 Chas McCormick, Astros AL42 Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins NL42 Tony Kemp, A's AL43 Jurickson Profar, free agent Jake Fraley, Reds NL43 A.J. Pollock, Mariners AL44 Tyrone Taylor, Brewers NL44 Mike Yastrzemski, Giants NL45 Avisail Garcia, Marlins NL46 T.J. Friedl, Reds NL47 Nolan Jones, Rockies NL48 Marcell Ozuna, Braves NL49 Akil Baddoo, Tigers AL45 Alex Kirilloff, Twins AL46 Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees AL47 Jorge Soler, Marlins NL50 Bubba Thompson, Rangers AL48 Juan Yepez, Cardinals NL51

