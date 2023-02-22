2023 MLB outfield fantasy rankings: Is Ronald Acuña Jr. poised to overtake Aaron Judge?

Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well after hitting a league-record 62 home runs -- 16 more than NL leader Kyle Schwarber. Even if he falls back a bit, Judge should still put up monster numbers ... if he stays healthy.

In the National League, good health is also essential for Ronald Acuña Jr., who flirted with a 40-homer, 40-steal season in 2019, but had a torn ACL limit his playing time the past two years. Acuña's teammate Michael Harris will look to build on his impressive rookie season (.297, 19 HR, 20 SB in 114 games), while Arizona's top prospect -- Corbin Carroll -- could potentially do something similar. As a whole, there seem to be more speed sources than power ones in the NL.

Elsewhere in the American League, Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should go in the top six overall. Luis Robert also has that potential if he can play a full season. Among the more interesting sleeper candidates: Eloy Jimenez, Taylor Ward and Riley Greene. The AL seems to offer more overall power than speed in the outfield.

Recovering from a knee injury and missing the first three weeks of the season, Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. played in just 119 games, recording 15 home runs and 29 stolen bases.
Outfield rankings

  1. Aaron Judge, Yankees    AL1

  2. Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves    NL1

  3. Julio Rodriguez, Mariners    AL2

  4. Juan Soto, Padres    NL2

  5. Yordan Alvarez, Astros    AL3

  6. Kyle Tucker, Astros    AL4

  7. Mookie Betts, Dodgers    NL3

  8. Mike Trout, Angels    AL5

  9. Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres    NL4

  10. Michael Harris II, Braves    NL5

  11. Luis Robert, White Sox    AL6

  12. Randy Arozarena, Rays    AL7

  13. Adolis Garcia, Rangers    AL8

  14. Cedric Mullins, Orioles    AL9

  15. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies    NL6

  16. Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners    AL10

  17. Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks    NL7

  18. George Springer, Blue Jays    AL11

  19. Starling Marte, Mets    NL8

  20. Eloy Jimenez, White Sox    AL12

  21. Byron Buxton, Twins    AL13

  22. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates    NL9

  23. Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks    NL10

  24. Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals    NL11

  25. MJ Melendez, Royals    AL14

  26. Jeff McNeil, Mets    NL12

  27. Nick Castellanos, Phillies    NL13

  28. Anthony Santander, Orioles    AL15

  29. Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks    NL14

  30. Taylor Ward, Angels    AL16

  31. Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees    AL17

  32. Seiya Suzuki, Cubs    NL15

  33. Brandon Nimmo, Mets    NL16

  34. Ian Happ, Cubs    NL17

  35. Steven Kwan, Guardians    AL18

  36. Kris Bryant, Rockies    NL18

  37. Alex Verdugo, Red Sox    AL19

  38. Andrew Vaughn, White Sox    AL20

  39. Harrison Bader, Yankees    AL21

  40. Cody Bellinger, Cubs    NL19

  41. Christian Yelich, Brewers    NL20

  42. Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays    AL22

  43. Hunter Renfroe, Angels    AL23

  44. Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks    NL21

  45. Mitch Haniger, Giants    NL22

  46. Riley Greene, Tigers    AL24

  47. Ramon Laureano, A's    AL25

  48. Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians    AL26

  49. Andrew Benintendi, White Sox    AL27

  50. Austin Hays, Orioles    AL28

  51. Wil Myers, Reds    NL23

  52. Manuel Margot, Rays    AL29

  53. Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox    AL30

  54. Brandon Marsh, Phillies    NL24

  55. Joey Meneses, Nationals    NL25

  56. Jesse Winker, Brewers    NL26

  57. Trent Grisham, Padres    NL27

  58. Dylan Carlson, Cardinals    NL28

  59. Michael Conforto, Giants    NL29

  60. Esteury Ruiz, A's    AL31

  61. Max Kepler, Twins    AL32

  62. Michael Brantley, Astros    AL33

  63. Joc Pederson, Giants    NL30

  64. Joey Gallo, Twins    AL34

  65. Mark Canha, Mets    NL31

  66. Randal Grichuk, Rockies    NL32

  67. Adam Duvall, Red Sox    AL35

  68. Oscar Colas, White Sox    AL36

  69. Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox    AL37

  70. Seth Brown, A's    AL38

  71. Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals    NL33

  72. Gavin Lux, Dodgers    NL34

  73. Leody Taveras, Rangers    AL39

  74. Trey Mancini, Cubs    NL35

  75. Edward Olivares, Royals    AL40

  76. Charlie Blackmon, Rockies    NL36

  77. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates    NL37

  78. Lane Thomas, Nationals    NL38

  79. Austin Meadows, Tigers    AL41

  80. Tommy Pham, Mets    NL39

  81. Brendan Donovan, Cardinals    NL40

  82. Chris Taylor, Dodgers    NL41

  83. Chas McCormick, Astros    AL42

  84. Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins    NL42

  85. Tony Kemp, A's    AL43

  86. Jurickson Profar, free agent

  87. Jake Fraley, Reds    NL43

  88. A.J. Pollock, Mariners    AL44

  89. Tyrone Taylor, Brewers    NL44

  90. Mike Yastrzemski, Giants    NL45

  91. Avisail Garcia, Marlins    NL46

  92. T.J. Friedl, Reds    NL47

  93. Nolan Jones, Rockies    NL48

  94. Marcell Ozuna, Braves    NL49

  95. Akil Baddoo, Tigers    AL45

  96. Alex Kirilloff, Twins    AL46

  97. Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees    AL47

  98. Jorge Soler, Marlins    NL50

  99. Bubba Thompson, Rangers    AL48

  100. Juan Yepez, Cardinals    NL51

