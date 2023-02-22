2023 MLB outfield fantasy rankings: Is Ronald Acuña Jr. poised to overtake Aaron Judge?
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was not only the American League MVP last season, he was the fantasy one as well after hitting a league-record 62 home runs -- 16 more than NL leader Kyle Schwarber. Even if he falls back a bit, Judge should still put up monster numbers ... if he stays healthy.
In the National League, good health is also essential for Ronald Acuña Jr., who flirted with a 40-homer, 40-steal season in 2019, but had a torn ACL limit his playing time the past two years. Acuña's teammate Michael Harris will look to build on his impressive rookie season (.297, 19 HR, 20 SB in 114 games), while Arizona's top prospect -- Corbin Carroll -- could potentially do something similar. As a whole, there seem to be more speed sources than power ones in the NL.
Elsewhere in the American League, Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker are rare five-category players who should go in the top six overall. Luis Robert also has that potential if he can play a full season. Among the more interesting sleeper candidates: Eloy Jimenez, Taylor Ward and Riley Greene. The AL seems to offer more overall power than speed in the outfield.
Outfield rankings
Aaron Judge, Yankees AL1
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves NL1
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners AL2
Juan Soto, Padres NL2
Yordan Alvarez, Astros AL3
Kyle Tucker, Astros AL4
Mookie Betts, Dodgers NL3
Mike Trout, Angels AL5
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres NL4
Michael Harris II, Braves NL5
Luis Robert, White Sox AL6
Randy Arozarena, Rays AL7
Adolis Garcia, Rangers AL8
Cedric Mullins, Orioles AL9
Kyle Schwarber, Phillies NL6
Teoscar Hernandez, Mariners AL10
Daulton Varsho, Diamondbacks NL7
George Springer, Blue Jays AL11
Starling Marte, Mets NL8
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox AL12
Byron Buxton, Twins AL13
Bryan Reynolds, Pirates NL9
Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks NL10
Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals NL11
MJ Melendez, Royals AL14
Jeff McNeil, Mets NL12
Nick Castellanos, Phillies NL13
Anthony Santander, Orioles AL15
Jake McCarthy, Diamondbacks NL14
Taylor Ward, Angels AL16
Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees AL17
Seiya Suzuki, Cubs NL15
Brandon Nimmo, Mets NL16
Ian Happ, Cubs NL17
Steven Kwan, Guardians AL18
Kris Bryant, Rockies NL18
Alex Verdugo, Red Sox AL19
Andrew Vaughn, White Sox AL20
Harrison Bader, Yankees AL21
Cody Bellinger, Cubs NL19
Christian Yelich, Brewers NL20
Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays AL22
Hunter Renfroe, Angels AL23
Lourdes Gurriel, Diamondbacks NL21
Mitch Haniger, Giants NL22
Riley Greene, Tigers AL24
Ramon Laureano, A's AL25
Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians AL26
Andrew Benintendi, White Sox AL27
Austin Hays, Orioles AL28
Wil Myers, Reds NL23
Manuel Margot, Rays AL29
Masataka Yoshida, Red Sox AL30
Brandon Marsh, Phillies NL24
Joey Meneses, Nationals NL25
Jesse Winker, Brewers NL26
Trent Grisham, Padres NL27
Dylan Carlson, Cardinals NL28
Michael Conforto, Giants NL29
Esteury Ruiz, A's AL31
Max Kepler, Twins AL32
Michael Brantley, Astros AL33
Joc Pederson, Giants NL30
Joey Gallo, Twins AL34
Mark Canha, Mets NL31
Randal Grichuk, Rockies NL32
Adam Duvall, Red Sox AL35
Oscar Colas, White Sox AL36
Enrique Hernandez, Red Sox AL37
Seth Brown, A's AL38
Lars Nootbaar, Cardinals NL33
Gavin Lux, Dodgers NL34
Leody Taveras, Rangers AL39
Trey Mancini, Cubs NL35
Edward Olivares, Royals AL40
Charlie Blackmon, Rockies NL36
Andrew McCutchen, Pirates NL37
Lane Thomas, Nationals NL38
Austin Meadows, Tigers AL41
Tommy Pham, Mets NL39
Brendan Donovan, Cardinals NL40
Chris Taylor, Dodgers NL41
Chas McCormick, Astros AL42
Bryan De La Cruz, Marlins NL42
Tony Kemp, A's AL43
Jurickson Profar, free agent
Jake Fraley, Reds NL43
A.J. Pollock, Mariners AL44
Tyrone Taylor, Brewers NL44
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants NL45
Avisail Garcia, Marlins NL46
T.J. Friedl, Reds NL47
Nolan Jones, Rockies NL48
Marcell Ozuna, Braves NL49
Akil Baddoo, Tigers AL45
Alex Kirilloff, Twins AL46
Oswaldo Cabrera, Yankees AL47
Jorge Soler, Marlins NL50
Bubba Thompson, Rangers AL48
Juan Yepez, Cardinals NL51
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 100 outfielders for 2023