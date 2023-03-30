2023 MLB Opening Day late game live blog: Astros look to repeat as champs, Ohtani begins crucial walk year

MLB Opening Day is off to an exciting start, and there's still more to come. As the early window comes to a close, 10 more teams look to start the 2023 regular season with a victory.

Those teams include the Houston Astros, who are kicking off their World Series title defense against the Chicago White Sox. The game should carry some extra importance for longtime White Sox slugger José Abreu, who left the team and signed with the Astros in the offseason.

The night slate also features the 2023 debut of Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. Fresh off an incredible performance in the World Baseball Classic, Ohtani will hope to carry that success into the regular season. He is in the final year of his contract with the Angels and could be in line for the biggest deal in MLB history with another excellent performance this year.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports stays on top of the latest news, updates and scores from the late slate of games on MLB Opening Day.