2023 MLB Opening Day early game live blog: Phillies, Mets, Twins, Cardinals looking for first wins of season

Baseball fans waited so long, but it's finally here. Opening Day 2023 has arrived, promising to be one of the most exciting starts to a season in years.

All 30 teams are playing Thursday. The opening slate of pitchers features eight Cy Young award winners and 21 All-Stars. Plus, it's the regular-season debut of all the new rules.

We're excited to see what happens. Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest scores, news and updates from the early slate of MLB games on Opening Day.