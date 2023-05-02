2023 Met Gala Glam: Best Beauty Looks From Lil Nas X, Keke Palmer, Cara Delevingne and More

We already know what the first Monday of May represents. Space is held only for the biggest and most anticipated night of the year: the Met Gala. The star-studded event is filled with some of the most unique and iconic looks that will stand the test of time and for the beauty enthusiast, that means the focus is on everything glam — hair, makeup, nails, the works.

The 2023 Costume Institute's exhibition is: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to celebrating the legendary designer's work and life. We saw many displays of tulle, pearls, crystals and red lipstick galore on the white carpet. Gabrielle Union, Emma Chamberlin, Naomi Campbell and Keke Palmer were some of the ladies that stunned on the white carpet.

Please know that for the 2023 Met Gala, the girlies came out to play and left the museum's stairs shaken with surprise, delight and endless inspo.

Keep reading on for all of the best beauty looks from the evening.

Keke Palmer's '90s-esque Chanel runway blowout

Ashley Graham's curled ringlet swoop and '60s mod flips

Naomi Campbell's chic and sleek "buss down" middle part and rosy glam

Quinta Brunson's sculptural layered, braided updo

Karlie Kloss's sleek Chanel-inspired ponytail

Doja Cat's feline femmecore glam

Lil Nas X's celestial, pearl encrusted mask

Emma Chamberlain's zips of powder and metallic blue eyeshadow

Anok Yai's celestialcore mullet

Gabrielle Union's lived in box braids

Michaela Coel's "red carpet" cornrows

Yara Shahidi's mermaid core soft body waves

Cara Delevingne's silver mixie cut

