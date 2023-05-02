2023 Met Gala: Here Are The Best Dressed Celebrities

The first Monday of May is finally here and it's time to roll out the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Met Gala.

While the annual event naturally induces a nail-biting anxiety and frenzy for both viewers and attendees, this year was even more highly-anticipated as the theme paid homage to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld and the House of Chanel. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took center stage as the soon-to-be-mother of two wore a snow-white floral hooded jacket with an extravagant train, leaving no detail behind as her sunglasses were adorned with eyelashes. Her husband mirrored the late designer, donning his signature kilt. Meanwhile, fellow rapper Cardi B indulged in the sincerest form of flattery and imitated Lagerfeld's silvery hair and black and white uniform, opting for a full skirt. Nicole Kidman set the tone, wearing the 2004 Chanel gown from her iconic commercial, while Keke Palmer arrived standing statuesque and stunning as ever in a strapless tweed dress, complete with an extravagant train.

Doja Cat delivered Chanel and camp, honoring Lagerfeld by dressing up as his cat Choupette, crafting the look with the help of a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown, which took over 5,000 hours of work to complete, sewing 350,000 silver and white bugle beads, while the facial prosthetics were made by her friend. Lil Nas X followed suit, covering himself in countless crystals, whereas Florence Pugh showed off a freshly shaved head with the assistance of a sky-high feather head-piece, pairing her statement piece with a voluminous white dress, accented with a bow.

Take a closer look at all of the best dressed celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala in the gallery above.