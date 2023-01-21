The 2023 Lunar New Year starts Sunday. Here’s why green, red are in and yellow is out

Shaun Goodwin
·5 min read

One of the most important holidays in Asian cultures begins on Sunday, taking the leap from the Year of the Tiger to the Year of the Rabbit.

The Lunar New Year is known worldwide for its zodiac calendar and the corresponding animals, but the holiday is much more. Billions of people worldwide, including in Boise, celebrate Lunar New Year, which starts on Sunday, Jan. 22 this year.

The two-week celebration marks the start of the new lunar year, determined by the lunar calendar, which is based on the moon’s cycle. Lunar new year starts on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends on the next full moon. Because of this, the date of the new year on the lunar calendar changes every year.

Sunday will mark the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, the fourth of 12 calendar animals that correspond to a lunar year. This year will also be known as the Black-Rabbit Year, or the Yin Water Rabbit, according to the University of Sydney, which can be associated with bad luck.

This is because aside from the 12-animal calendar, the Chinese also have a second layer of categorization incorporating five elements: water, metal, earth, wood and fire. This year’s rabbit matches up with the water element, which is associated with the color black, making it a Black-Rabbit Year. This only occurs every 60 years, with the last one being in 1963.

To avoid bad luck, some common practices include keeping green plants in offices, living rooms and bedrooms, wearing emerald rings and necklaces and obsidian bracelets. Wearing anything red is often seen as good luck at all times in China, but wearing something yellow in a Black-Rabbit year could bring misfortune or even disaster, according to Xiaohuan Zhao at the University of Sydney.

The history behind the Lunar New Year

The oldest lunar calendars date back as far as 34,000 years ago, but the lunar calendar as we know it — often called the Chinese calendar — dates back to approximately 3,500 years ago.

The Shang Dynasty of ancient China — the earliest recorded dynasty in China — is credited with first celebrating what was called the Chinese New Year, according to the Lam Museum of Anthropology at Wake Forest University. Later dynasties in the following years continued to celebrate the holiday until the Chinese government abolished the calendar in 1912 and adopted the Gregorian Calendar — the most widely-used global calendar.

But many people, including those outside of China, continued to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Each day of the festival has a different title and meaning. For example, day four is the Day of the Sheep and is considered the day for prayer and giving offerings, while the 11th day is called Son-in-Law Day, when fathers are expected to treat or entertain their son-in-laws.

The celebrations end with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5 this year, which includes lighting lanterns and is a final day to celebrate and eat with friends.

The Legend of the Zodiac

Sunday will see the passage into the Year of the Rabbit. According to Chinese culture, men born in the Year of the Rabbit are polite and like organizing and decorating, while women born in the same year are social and extreme in their love.

The order of the zodiac comes from a legend about which the Jade Emperor of China called for a race of animals on his birthday to create the zodiac, according to the University of Washington.

The animals had to cross a rapid river, and only the first 12 to finish would be included in the zodiac. The order in which they finished would then decide the order of the zodiac calendar.

The rat ultimately won the race when it, and the cat, jumped on the back of the ox, which crossed the river with ease. During the crossing, the rat pushed the cat off the ox and into the river, which resulted in the cat not being included in the calendar. When the ox reached the far bank, the rat jumped off its back and reached the shore first to win.

The eventual order of the race, and therefore the calendar, became: rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year in Boise

The Idaho State Museum and Idaho Chinese Organization are hosting a celebration at the museum on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., which will include music, food, performances, activities, and a special pop-up exhibit.

Activities include rabbit and dragon puppet making, traditional paper cutting, traditional Chinese tea demonstrations and tastings, and face painting by the Idaho AAPI Youth Alliance. The Sushi Bros food truck will also be on-site.

The Boise State University Chinese Club will also host its annual “China Night: a celebration of Chinese culture” event on Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Union Building. The event will include traditional Chinese dances, songs, and a Gong Fu show, a type of Chinese tea ceremony.

If you want to cook your own food or eat at a restaurant to celebrate the Lunar New Year, History.com details the different foods eaten worldwide to celebrate the new year.

In Chinese cultures, fish is often included in the final course on New Year’s Eve for good luck, while rice ball soup, moon-shaped rice cakes and dumplings are eaten throughout the celebration.

In Vietnam, five-fruit platters are eaten to honor ancestors, while Koreans eat sliced rice cake soup and dishes made from grains.

Latest Stories

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Contract talks 'in the back of my mind'

    Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Titans hire 49ers' Ran Carthon as 14th general manager

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise's first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excite

  • Oilers win fourth straight by dumping Kraken 5-2

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers are finally starting to find a way to hang on to their leads. Zach Hyman had a goal and two assists as the Oilers won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. “You have to find ways to win,” said Hyman, who now has a career high 29 assists on the season. “We weren’t able to properly string games together and now we have won some in a row, but we are happier with the way we are playing, I think that is the key thing. "W

  • Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer. “(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant

  • Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sidelined by hamstring tightness

    DENVER (AP) — Denver big man Nikola Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against Indiana on Friday night because of tightness in his left hamstring. Jokic sat out a game last week to rest a sore right wrist. He also missed three games in November due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. The two-time reigning NBA MVP has triple-doubles in five of his last six games. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. Forward Vlatko Cancar also sat out because of an illness not rel

  • Toronto FC forced to improvise at training camp as heavy rain falls in California

    Toronto FC headed to San Diego in search of warm weather during training camp. Mother Nature has not co-operated so far. Head coach Bob Bradley says the team has had to "Improvise" of late because of heavy rain that has affected field conditions at the University of California San Diego. "Hopefully by (Wednesday) we can get back into more of the regular kind of trainings that we started with," Bradley told a virtual availability Tuesday. "I thought we were off to a good start, the group in a goo

  • Rantanen puts up two points, Avalanche down Canucks 4-1 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now

  • Toronto Arrows return entire coaching staff for 2023 MLR season under Peter Smith

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are returning their coaching staff for the 2023 Major League Rugby season under head coach Peter Smith. Smith is entering his fifth season as an Arrows coach and the second at the helm. Rob Howley, the former Welsh international and British and Irish Lion scrum half, will serve as attack coach in his third campaign with the Arrows. Francois Ratier, formerly head coach of the Canada’s women's team and interim coach of the Canadian men, is defence and skills coach whil

  • Saints' Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL's process

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he's won his appeal of the NFL's decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans' career sack leader is also questioning the NFL's process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press on Thursday that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal, but s

  • Panthers coach Maurice fined for complaining about refs after loss to Leafs

    NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice US$25,000 after he complained about the officiating in his team's recent 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. The Maple Leafs had seven power plays to Florida's three in Tuesday's game, and scored on two of them. "There will always be penalties you take that you earn, and there's a whole bunch you're not going to like,'' Maurice said after the game. "I thought we had the inordinate share of those. "I don't know what the hell those (r

  • Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli signs contract extension with Ottawa Redblacks

    OTTAWA — Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has signed a contract extension with the Ottawa Reblacks. The 34-year-old American is now under contract through the 2024 season. Masoli is entering his second season with the Redblacks after signing with the team on Feb. 7, 2022. "Having consistency at the quarterback position is a key piece to have success as a CFL team, so we’re very happy to be able to keep Jeremiah Masoli in red and black for the foreseeable future,” said Redblacks general manager Shawn

  • Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5. Kuemper stopped Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau on a breakaway earlier in overtime bef

  • Warriors' Kerr favors shorter season to fix NBA "rest" issue

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Steve Kerr doesn't like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players. Golden State's coach has a solution — less games. Following the Warrior's overtime loss in Boston on Thursday night, Kerr sat superstar Steph Curry along with starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Curry, who recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, played 43 minutes and sco

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller grew up idolizing goalie Dominik Hasek, and upon signing with the Buffalo Sabres in 2002, fantasized of one day having his name and number hang from the arena rafters. Not only did Miller's dream become reality on Thursday night, he was wowed by having Hasek appear by video from his home in the Czech Republic to welcome him into the exclusive club with the Sabres. “Ryan, I’m honored to be a part of your night. As goalies, we know what the position demands, all ey

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. Strome, also a former Coyo

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Twins traded reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins on Friday for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López. The 25-year-old Arraez had a breakout season for Minnesota last year, making his first All-Star team while batting a league-best .316 and denying Aaron Judge a Triple Crown. The Yankees star led the AL in home runs and RBIs and finished five points behind Arraez in batting average. López should bolster an already deep Twins

  • Wild sign Matt Boldy to $49M, 7-year contract extension

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension on Monday, making him the latest young player in the NHL to cash in early off his entry-level deal. Boldy will count $7 million against the salary cap through 2029-30 on the contract that kicks in next season. The 21-year-old was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Wild paid up to extend him before he reached the 100-game mark in the NHL. “It’s early in