2023 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica - Photos From Every Angle

OTTAWA — The number of rebates issued for electric vehicles soared in the spring, sparking hope that sales of battery-powered cars and trucks might finally be on track to meet national targets set by Ottawa. The federal rebates are intended to drive EV sales by bringing the cost of electric vehicles closer to the price of similar gas-powered models. They are worth up to $5,000 off the price of the majority of plug-in cars, trucks, SUVs and vans on the market. A total of 17,518 rebates were issue
Going electric means paying a higher MSRP for a cleaner, greener vehicle that pays you back over time with lower long-term costs -- or at least it did. At the start of the year, Consumer Reports wrote...
Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a legal battle with drivers over claims the company falsely advertised how many miles its electric cars can travel on a full battery.
U.S. automaker Tesla sales of its China-made vehicles slumped 31% in July from a month earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Thursday, as the company prepared its Shanghai plant for the upcoming new Model 3. Its Chinese rival BYD, with its Dynasty and Ocean series of EVs and petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, posted a 61% year-on-year rise in July sales to 261,105 passenger vehicles, including 18,169 which were exported, according to BYD. Tesla slashed prices at the start of the year, initiating a price war with 40-plus brands in China who followed suit.
Some 6.6 million "unsafe vehicles" are likely on the road despite having unresolved safety recalls, the federal government says. In an analysis from June, Transport Canada estimated that one in five of the 33.3 million vehicles registered as of 2019 have outstanding recalls but continue to ply the country's streets and highways, potentially endangering occupants and other road users. "Unresolved safety issues affecting vehicles, restraint systems for children and disabled persons, and tires can
Are you looking to save money on a new car that you won’t have to worry about for years to come? Consider buying newish instead.
The EV market has become extremely competitive in 2023, and while some of the smaller players are getting crushed, smart investors are betting on highly profitable niches such as electric boats
It's like buying a new classic, but better.
The rocker has quite the car collection as well. A piece of rock ‘n’ roll history is heading to the auction block, with the sale of a 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT once owned by the Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards. The silver coupe, which witnessed extensive journeys across Europe during
Pickup trucks still dominate vehicle sales in the United States, but electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has cracked the top 10 for the first time. Tesla's Model Y crossover was the sixth best-selling...
When Jennifer Cummings flew down to Florida from St. John’s, N.L., last summer, she opted to arrive in style. The 41-year-old signed on to a “peer-to-peer” car-sharing site and rented a gleaming white Alfa Romeo SUV — from its private owner. “I went for the most exotic-looking car that was somewhat in my price range,” Cummings said of the Italian luxury vehicle, which cost her $150 for a 24-hour stint. “I felt very important driving in Florida to the beaches for the day in this fancy European ca
Dan O'Dowd, the wealthy tech activist behind the Dawn Project, is on a one-man mission to prove Tesla's Full Self-Driving mode isn't ready to be on the road.
He drove it like he stole it, only he owned these cars.
More than 25% of all new vehicles sold in California in the last quarter were electric vehicles. The state accounts for 34% of all EV sales in the country.
People tried to write off GM post-2008 and Volkswagen after Dieselgate. But despite Elon Musk's controversies, most have no choice but to try Tesla.
