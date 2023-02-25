2023 Kentucky girls’ high school basketball scores and brackets from every region

The road to the 2023 Sweet 16 is winding down.

Girls’ regional tournament games are underway this week.

The Girls’ Sweet 16 will be held March 8-11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

The Girls' Sweet 16 will be held March 8-11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Girls’ regionals

1st Region at Murray State University

2nd Region at Union County

3rd Region at Owensboro Sportscenter

4th Region at Western Kentucky University

5th Region at Taylor County

6th Region at Valley

7th Region at Valley

8th Region at Gallatin County

9th Region at Northern Kentucky University

10th Region at Mason County

11th Region at Eastern Kentucky University

12th Region at Pulaski County

13th Region at Corbin Arena

14th Region at Leslie County

15th Region at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville

16th Region at Morehead State University

Girls’ Sweet Sixteen

When: March 8-11

Where: Rupp Arena

View the bracket

