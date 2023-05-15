2023 Indy 500: How to watch, TV channel, streaming, entries and practice schedule for the 'Month of May'

The buildup to the 107th Indianapolis 500 is officially upon us.

Colloquially referred to as “The Month of May” – presumably because “The Fortnight of May” doesn’t quite roll off the tongue – the next 15 days will feature nine practice sessions, two days of qualifying with one entry not making the field, a pit stop competition and, of course, the Indy 500 itself on Sunday, May 28. NBC and, primarily, Peacock combine to broadcast nearly 49 hours of coverage from the speedway starting with Tuesday morning’s opening practice session.

2023 Indy 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, May 16

9-11:15 a.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

1-6 p.m.: Refreshers and Practice 2 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

Wednesday, May 17

12-6 p.m.: Practice 3 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

Thursday, May 18

12-6 p.m.: Practice 4 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

Friday, May 19

12-6 p.m.: Practice 5 - “Fast Friday” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

Saturday, May 20

8:30-9:30 a.m.: Practice 6 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Qualifying Day 1 (Peacock, NBC from 2:30-4:30 p.m., SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Sunday, May 21

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Top-12 and last chance practice (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

2-3 p.m.: Top-12 Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

4-6 p.m.: Last chance and Fast 6 Qualifying (NBC, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Monday, May 22

1-3 p.m.: Practice 8 (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

Friday, May 26

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Final practice - “Carb Day” (Peacock, IndyCar Radio)

2:30-4 p.m.: Pit stop competition (Peacock)

Sunday, May 28

9-11 a.m.: Pre-race show (Peacock)

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: 107th Indianapolis 500 (NBC, Universo, Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Marcus Ericsson celebrates his 2022 Indy 500 win with the traditional quart of milk in Victory Lane with the Borg-Warner Trophy in the background. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Best bets for the 2023 Indy 500

Despite there being nine former winners in the field, just one, Scott Dixon, enters the weekend with better than 10-to-1 odds at victory, according to BetMGM. Three Hondas and two Chevrolets are among the top favorites to win.

Best odds to win

• Scott Dixon +700

• Pato O'Ward +700

• Josef Newgarden +800

• Colton Herta +1000

• Alex Palou +1000

107th Indianapolis 500 entry list

The Indy 500 will feature 34 cars attempting to make the 33-car field, which will make for a little added drama for the qualifying sessions on May 20 and 21.

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Hunter-Reay (23), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Stefan Wilson (24), Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Ed Carpenter (33), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Katherine Legge (44), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

RC Enerson (50), Abel Motorsports Chevrolet

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Marco Andretti (98), Andretti Autosport Honda

2023 Indy 500 weather forecast

Entering the first week of practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, rain threatens to hinder two days of running on track – the first two sessions Tuesday, May 16 and “Fast Friday” May 19. Otherwise the forecast calls for cool temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s with scattered cloud cover. But, it being the Midwest, conditions can change at a moment’s notice.