2023 Independent Benchmark Study of 5G 8-layer MU-MIMO, Using the SRS-based implementation: Tests Took Place in Southern California at Commercial Cell Sites on the T-Mobile Network (Band n41)

The "5G: the Greatest Show on Earth! MU-MIMO and the Tower of Power Chapter 1: The 8-Layer Conundrum" report





The publisher just completed their 30th 5G benchmark study. For this endeavour they collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of 5G 8-layer MU-MIMO, using the SRS-based implementation.

Highlights of the Report include the following:



Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL5 and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

Testing took place on the T-Mobile network (Band n41) in southern California at commercial cell sites. The publisher used 4 smartphones or 4 FWA CPEs to load the network with full buffer data transfers. The publisher looked at the impact of UE placement within the cell as well as mobility. They analyzed all the typical KPIs, including RB usage, MIMO layers, MCS, and, of course, throughput, while also including vehicular speed and geo coordinates.

The Results

The publisher observed significant double-digit throughput gains due to MU-MIMO pairing relative to SU-MIMO (we disabled SRS / MU-MIMO in the network). Close placement of UEs had little, if any, impact on the efficiency of MU-MIMO with excellent pairing maintained.

The FWA Implications

T-Mobile has already deployed the functionality at all Ericsson Band n41 cell sites on a nationwide basis. For reasons discussed in the report, MU-MIMO functionality can have a significant positive influence on the FWA business case, even though some limitations to MU-MIMO exist.

More Available

This MU-MIMO report marks what the publisher anticipates will be at least a few more MU-MIMO studies in the coming year. They anticipate looking at 16-layer MU-MIMO, more device placement scenarios, different geographies (rural), and traffic profiles.

Key Topics Covered:





1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Background

3.0 Key Observations

4.0 Detailed Results and Analysis

4.1 Two Device Pairing with 8 Layers - Indoors

4.2 Outdoor Cell Site - Single UE Baseline Results

4.3 Outdoor Cell Site - MU-MIMO with Stationary UEs, I

4.4 Outdoor Cell Site - MU-MIMO with Stationary UEs, II

4.5 Outdoor Cell Site - MU-MIMO with Stationary UEs and one Mobile UE

4.6 Outdoor Cell Site - SU-MIMO with Stationary UEs and one Mobile UE

4.7 Consumer Premises Test Results

4.7.1 Baseline and Four-Device Pairing

4.7.2 Two-Device Pairing

5.0 Test Methodology

6.0 Final Thoughts

