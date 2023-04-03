The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is a Triumph of Intelligence

Chris Perkins
·6 min read
hyundai ioniq 6
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is a Triumph of IntelligenceChris Perkins

The Ioniq 6 is, in many ways, the most impressive Hyundai EV yet. Given that the rest of Hyundai’s electric fleet is already among the best on the market, this is a big deal.

Like the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60, the Ioniq 6 is based on Hyundai's dedicated EV platform, E-GMP. This is the first sedan on the platform, and in many ways, it's unlike any other on the market. Hyundai calls this an "electrified streamliner," drawing inspiration from the Art-Deco Stout Scarab of all things, and other low-drag cars in the pursuit of aero efficiency. A low drag coefficient is a huge boon for efficiency, and the SE Long-Range RWD has a drag factor of just 0.22. (Anything around 0.2 is very slippery.) The fully loaded Limited, with its 20-inch wheels and larger tires has a drag factor of 0.25.

The SE Long-Range RWD manages a remarkable 361 miles out of its 77.4 kWh battery. That bests the longest-range Tesla Model 3, the 315-mile Performance. (The 358-mile Long Range isn't currently on sale.) More impressively, the 6's EPA 140 miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) ties that of the Lucid Air, a car that starts at $89,050 (and comes from a startup that just last week announced 1800 layoffs). The Ioniq 6 SE Long-Range RWD costs $46,615.

2023 hyundai ioniq 6
Hyundai

Hyundai says the Ioniq 6 is aimed squarely at the Model 3 and the Polestar 2. Hyundai has ramped up the sportiness compared with the Ioniq 5 to match. They feel remarkably different than one another despite sharing powertrains. Whereas the Ioniq 5 emphasizes comfort, there's an inherent firmness to the Ioniq 6, with excellent damping and body control. It felt like a bit much at first, but then I realized the endlessly long, straight concrete roads around Phoenix—where Hyundai invited us to sample the 6—are rough. Out on the park roads north of the city, the Ioniq 6 proved its credentials.

There's a real elegance to how the Ioniq 6 flows down these sorts of roads. Making our way towards the Bartlett Reservoir on a road in a valley between mountains, the Ioniq 6 gracefully moves with the endless crests and dips, making easy work of the medium- and high-speed corners along the route. The steering is fairly mute, but the pace is excellent, especially in the 320-hp all-wheel drive version. In Sport mode, the Ioniq 6 deploys more power at the front axle, and grip on the Pirelli P-Zero all-seasons, even in occasional downpours, is plentiful.

It's seriously quick, too. Consider that the heavier, draggier Ioniq 5 with which the Ioniq 6 AWD shares a powertrain runs from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and does 30-50 mph in just 2 seconds. This easily feels quicker, and the stopwatch will probably confirm as much. Hyundai maps the accelerator pedal so that you never get a sudden wallop of torque, yet the 446 lb-ft peak is reached quickly, and blasting from town to beyond highway speeds is almost too easy.

2023 hyundai ioniq 6
The aero-covered 18-inch wheels of the Ioniq 6 SE.Chris Perkins

Even when driven aggressively, the Ioniq 6 AWD posted good efficiency numbers, around the mid-3 kWh/mile, though the temperature hovering the mid-60s was ideal for maximizing range. The SE RWD model, however, blows those figures out of the water. After a similar mix of canyon-road running and 50-mph cruising past a seemingly limitless supply of strip malls and sports bars, we saw averages in the high-4/low-5 kWh/mile range, which is spectacular.

Sure, the 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque means this car doesn't feel nearly as quick as the AWD model, but there's more than enough power and torque for anyone's driving needs. The RWD car feels hot-hatch quick, while the AWD is more like hot-hatch-plus. Otherwise, the two feel remarkably similar. The smaller wheels and tires no-doubt reduce grip at the extremes, and ride quality improves a tiny bit, but for most people in most situations, the differences between RWD and AWD are surprisingly small.

2023 hyundai ioniq 6
Chris Perkins

Even the interior of the SE and Limited feel basically the same, which is to say great. Hyundai emphasizes the use of sustainable materials, so there's a lot of plastic, but it suits the vibe of the car. It looks and feels funky, with a cool ribbed pattern in the door cards, and many examples of the Ioniq's pixel design motif. It's definitely not traditional luxury, but it is cool. You sit surprisingly close to the steeply raked windshield, and the short, low, hood disappears from view almost completely. It's not dissimilar to the Tesla Model 3 in this regard, and it serves as a good reminder that you're not driving an internal-combustion car. Or an internal-combustion car that's been turned into an EV.

Hyundai uses the same infotainment system across many of its products, and as it is elsewhere, it's fairly straightforward. Still no wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, however, which makesHyundai an outlier among auto brands. I didn't have an issue with it, but headroom in sunroof-equipped cars didn't seem great, which is the price you pay when trying to package a tall battery pack in a fairly squat car. Rear legroom, however, is more than plentiful.

The SE comes with a lot of great equipment as standard, but stepping up to the SEL—which Hyundai expects to be the volume model—brings an upgraded active driving assist system, Highway Driving Assist II, faux-leather H-Tex seats, 20-inch wheels, and other active safety features. Plus, the option of all-wheel drive. The Limited adds even more, like Hyundai's clever blind-spot-view cameras, which display on the gauge screen whenever the blinker is activated. The larger wheels and extra weight of the SEL and Limited do impact range, however, with rear-drive cars dropping to a (still-quite-good) 305 miles. All-wheel drive cars are rated at 316 miles for the SE and 270 miles for the SEL or Limited. Given the range and cost benefits——the SEL starts at $48,815, the Limited at $53,715, with all-wheel drive $3500 extra——of the SE Long-Range RWD model, it's a hard one to overlook. Especially since the driving experience is so similar.

2023 hyundai ioniq 6
DREW PHILLIPS

No matter what, you're getting a great car here. I imagine the Ioniq 5 will be the better seller of the two thanks to its extra practicality and crossover-esque form factor, but the 6 is the enthusiast choice. Especially the SE Long-Range RWD, with its mix of great sport-sedan driving dynamics, ample power, and superb efficiency. It's the ultimate economy car in a way, but it drives a lot more like a BMW 3-Series.

Frankly, I'm getting a little tired of reviewing Hyundai's EVs. There just isn't all that much bad to say. And while other automakers talk a big game about electrification, Hyundai/Kia/Genesis are out there with one of the most compelling EV lineups, and one that's set to keep growing. For now, the Ioniq 6 is the cream of the crop.

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • After driving 25 electric vehicles, these are my 7 favorites

    My 7 favorite electric vehicles I've driven so far include an off-road pickup truck, a $2 million supercar, and a $200,000 Porsche.

  • Tesla misses delivery estimates as price cuts fail to lure buyers

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles compared with analyst expectations for 430,008 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Investors have been watching CEO Elon Musk's gamble that cutting prices would stimulate sales, making up for the profit hit from eroding margins. Shares have soared more than 68% this year on hopes that Tesla would win a price war it started, although the stock remains more than 50% down from its peak in November 2021.

  • Why used car prices are locked in high gear — and what government could do about it

    If you're one of thousands of people looking to make the shift to a new, greener vehicle — get ready to wait. If you're just hoping to buy used instead (it's cheaper, right?) you're in for a surprise. In some cases, used cars can actually be more expensive than new ones. Billions of dollars are pouring into building the auto industry of the future in Canada. But for many people looking to buy cars right now, a combination of pandemic-era supply chain issues, material shortages and shifting consu

  • Pregnant woman lost unborn baby in Solihull crash as police hunt suspected driver

    Police have issued an appeal to find a man they believe was driving a car involved in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child. The collision between a BMW and a Toyota happened in Cooks Lane, Solihull last year, West Midlands Police said. The force arrested an 18-year-old passenger from the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle at the time, but he was released on bail.

  • About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

    PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said. The cars, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff's Office. Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the cars were carrying, he

  • Man who had throat slashed on bus in Surrey, B.C. expected to make full recovery

    A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing on a bus at Fraser Highway and 148 Street in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday morning. Police say the violent incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday on a TransLink bus, which is run by the Coast Mountain Bus Company. According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, there was an "altercation" between two men on board the bus. "During that altercation, one of the men allegedly took out a knife and a slashed the other male's thro

  • Tesla sales break records after Elon Musk slashes price

    Tesla sold a record number of cars in the first three months of the year after Elon Musk slashed prices in the face of growing competition from rivals.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1960 Mercedes-Benz 180b

    A 1960 Mercedes-Benz 180b sedan, the W120 ancestor of the E-Class, found in a wrecking yard in Denver, Colorado

  • AP Was There: US crewmen shot down by Soviets arrive home

    Editor’s Note: Sixteen Alaska Native men were honored this week for rescuing the crew of a U.S. Navy patrol plane shot down over the Bering Strait by Soviet fighter jets nearly 70 years ago. With that belated honor, The Associated Press is republishing its story filed July 3, 1955, from Oakland, California, detailing the arrival of seven of the injured Navy crew members. In cheerful spirits, despite wounds, burns and bandages, seven U.S. fliers whose Navy patrol plane was shot down June 22 by Russian jet fighters over the Bering Sea arrived here today from Anchorage, Alaska.

  • I paid $31 to go on one of the world's most beautiful train rides, and it felt like a vacation in itself. Here's why it was worth every penny.

    I paid $31 for a 3 1/2-hour train ride from Glasgow to Oban on ScotRail's West Highland Line, one of the most beautiful train routes in the world.

  • Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital following highway crash

    An 84-year-old Dartmouth woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash Saturday on Highway 101 near Avonport, N.S. Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call around 5 p.m. that a vehicle travelling east between exits 9 and 10 had crossed the median, rolled and struck another vehicle travelling west. The woman who had to be airlifted was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, according to a media release. She was taken to hospital in Kentville by amb

  • Volkswagen not planning new combustion engine Golf - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not plan to develop a new combustion engine generation of its legendary Golf car, brand chief Thomas Schaefer told autos publication Automobilwoche on Sunday, marking the end of the line for a vehicle on sale since 1974. The Golf 8, currently in production, will be the last combustion engine version of the hatchback car, with one more series of updates expected next year. Volkswagen's decision not to invest in upgrading the Golf, for decades Europe's bestselling car, is a marker of the shift in investment by the carmaker from retooling combustion engines to bringing down the cost of electric vehicles.

  • Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

    There’s been no shortage of blue-sky forecasts from EV enthusiasts who have predicted an apocalypse for the oil industry, but how real are these forecasts of plummeting crude demand?

  • ‘To drive an Isetta is like going back in time – it’s a statement of 1950s and 1960s British minimalism’

    The iconic Isettƒa – the definitive Bubble Car – began life in Italy during 1953 when ISO of Bresso, just north of Milan, launched a revolutionary two-seat vehicle. ISO was already known for producing scooters and fridges, as well as small-capacity motorcycles. Almost inevitably, critics decried it as a cross between the company’s scooters and refrigerators, with the addition of a bubble canopy.

  • California’s beleaguered bullet train faces another hurdle: flooding from melting snow

    Construction sites have been inundated by storm runoff. “There’s a lot of work we can’t get to.”

  • Bradenton police start ticketing drivers who block crosswalks. Will it help traffic?

    If you’ve ever driven near downtown during rush hour, you’ve probably seen a driver try to beat the red light and end up blocking the intersection.

  • A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on 14th Street in Bradenton, police say

    Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene in a dark-colored BMW or Honda

  • Report: 2 dead, 1 hurt in medical copter crash in Alabama

    A medical helicopter responding to a call to airlift a hiker with breathing problems crashed Sunday southeast of the Alabama city of Birmingham, leaving two of its crew dead and sending the third to a hospital, authorities said. The Eurocopter EC130 crashed near the community of Chelsea in Shelby County with the three crew aboard, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email to The Associated Press. Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac told news outlet al.com that the downed craft was a medical helicopter called to evacuate a hiker suffering from breathing problems and chest pains.

  • Port of Dover ‘deeply frustrated’ as coach traffic suffers long delays

    The port declared a critical incident amid high volumes of coach traffic heading to France for the Easter holidays.

  • Service restored to Trinity Metro TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express following interruption

    A cut fiber cable near Kansas City was to blame for the outage, officials said.