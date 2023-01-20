Which 2023 horror movies are worth watching?

Brendan Morrow, Staff Writer
·9 min read
A calendar.
A calendar. Illustrated | Getty Images

Not even a full month in, 2023 is already shaping up to be a strong year for horror. January alone delivered a new horror icon, an acclaimed pandemic-themed slasher, and a low-budget experimental film that has all of TikTok sleeping with the lights on.

Here's our guide — which will be updated throughout the year — to the horror films critics say are worth checking out in 2023, ranked in ascending order of greatness: 

4. Candy Land (Video on demand)

We have an urgent warning for parents everywhere: Do not watch Candy Land with your kids assuming it's a film version of the board game.

The movie, from director John Swab, is instead a gross, grimy grindhouse slasher — think of it as the 2023 equivalent of last year's X, though it never quite reaches the heights of that Texas Chain Saw Massacre throwback. Candy Land revolves around a group of truck stop sex workers who take in a young woman, Remy, from a religious cult after she is seemingly abandoned. Remy is trained in becoming a "lot lizard" like them, but as the film explores the dangers of extreme religious devotion, it becomes clear not all is what it seems, and people start turning up dead.

Candy Land feels like it's pulled straight out of the 1970s — complete with old-school wipe transitions — and it isn't afraid to lean into trashy exploitation territory with plenty of gory kills, explicit sex, and morally reprehensible people. But what makes the movie stand out is that Swab treats all the sex worker characters compassionately, depicting their jobs as legitimate work and the group as its own sort of family. The film shines "a light on a world that many look down upon" and, in the process, makes viewers "fall in love with its imperfect characters," Dread Central's Mary Beth McAndrews notes. Indeed, the leads are likable and sharply drawn, not mere caricatures, and Olivia Luccardi's Remy is especially compelling.

Swab captures the dinginess of the film's locale and ensures the truck stop always feels like a real place with a history, and there's something oddly engrossing about learning the ins and outs of an operation that these characters have down to a science. The bloody kill scenes also look impressive for a film that clearly doesn't have the biggest budget in the world. While "less conceptually adventurous" than Ti West's X and its prequel Pearl, the film is "not without its fair share of pleasurable nastiness," writes The New York Times' Beatrice Loayza.

Just imagine watching Candy Land in a double feature projected on a grainy 35mm film print with cigarette burns on the frame, and you'll be in the right mindset for a good time.

3. Sick (Peacock)

Scream writer Kevin Williamson returns to the slasher genre with the lean, mean COVID horror flick Sick — and even if you're sick of content about the pandemic by now, don't sleep on this one.

The Peacock original follows two young girls who quarantine at a lake house during the COVID-19 pandemic, only to find themselves terrorized by a masked killer. Williamson, the writer behind the Scream series, co-wrote and produced the film, and you can see the DNA of that franchise on display, especially when it comes to the nail-biting chase sequences. Much like Scream, a highlight is a tense faceoff with the killer in the cold open, which plays out mostly in one continuous shot. After that exhilarating start, Sick takes some time to kick back into motion. But once it does, it never slows down even for a second, making for a propulsive second half that provides a "white knuckle adrenaline rush," Bloody Disgusting's Joe Lipsett wrote. If you were one of those Scream fans disappointed by the lack of great chase scenes in the 2022 revival, look no further than Sick.

The movie really leans into the COVID of it all, and the pandemic isn't just a backdrop or something that's quickly brushed aside like at the start of Glass Onion. Not only do we see real news broadcasts featuring Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, but the story is fundamentally about life during lockdown, so much so that it couldn't have been told in a pre-pandemic world. A third-act reveal, in particular, makes that clear, and is what differentiates Sick from every other home invasion thriller of its kind. By the end, Williamson uses the pandemic to speak to our current cultural moment, much like he did with Scream, helping Sick to ultimately serve "as an amusing time capsule for the collective fear that has seized us these past three years," Variety's Peter Debruge said.

While not as subversive as Scream, Sick also gets props for being such a tight movie that makes remarkably efficient use of its time, wrapping up before it has overstayed its welcome and prior to even reaching the 80-minute mark. If excessive runtimes are a virus, here's one film that's immune.

2. Skinamarink (In theaters)

Skinamarink is almost guaranteed to spark a strong reaction: Depending on whether you're on the director's wavelength, you'll either flat-out despise it or find it to be one of the scariest movies ever made. It's a real coin flip.

The micro-budget chiller follows two young children who wake up at home to discover that their father has mysteriously vanished, as have the windows and doors of their house; random objects also inexplicably disappear from existence. It was shot in director Kyle Edward Ball's childhood home for just $15,000, so think of it as this decade's version of Paranormal Activity.

But unlike Paranormal Activity, Skinamarink plays out more like an experimental art project than a traditional narrative feature. It's all about maintaining a sickeningly evil tone and is comparable to a feature-length Creepypasta, but there's little in the way of plot or even characters; we almost never see the kids, but simply hear them whispering to one another, and much of the movie just consists of still shots of hallways, doors, and floors shot from low angles. For some audiences, this "no plot, just vibes" style gets tiring, creating a painfully slow viewing experience — as evidenced by the 46 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But those who fell into Skinamarink's twisted trance have walked away shaken. Ball's aim is to capture that bone-chilling sensation of being a child and waking up in the middle of the night with the petrifying sense that something is lurking around the corner. It might be the closest any movie has come to depicting the experience of having a nightmare on screen. Like a bad dream, it's strange, abstract, and sometimes nonsensical, but oppressively eerie in a way that leaves you begging to wake up. Collider's Chase Hutchinson described the "orchestra of abject horror" as "one of the decade's most exciting cinematic visions," while The A.V. Club's Matthew Jackson raved the "singularly nightmarish piece of horror filmmaking" is "one of the year's must-see genre films," and Pajiba's Jason Adams said, "To be quite frank I wasn't sure that I even could be this scared by a movie anymore."

Skinamarink also became a major word-of-mouth hit online, and especially on TikTok, largely thanks to a pirated copy leaking before its official release. "I've NEVER seen anything like this," user Heidi Wong said of the movie that's "traumatizing everyone on TikTok," noting, "Some people are saying this is literally the most disturbing thing they've ever seen."

Whether you love it or hate it, Skinamarink is certainly a bold filmmaking experiment unafraid to buck convention, making it mandatory viewing for horror fanatics if only because there has never been anything like it. But as with The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity, don't be surprised to see a wave of imitators.

1. M3GAN (In theaters)

Movies that become viral sensations prior to release don't always live up to the hype — we're looking at you, Snakes on a Plane. But M3GAN managed to meet and even exceed expectations, satisfying critics and audiences by providing an experience as campy and fun as anyone who loved its bonkers trailer could have hoped.

Allison Williams stars in this modern spin on Child's Play as a roboticist, Gemma, who takes in her newly orphaned niece, Cady. Finding herself ill-equipped for raising a child, Gemma introduces Cady to her latest creation: M3GAN, an advanced robotic companion powered by artificial intelligence who can be her new best friend. But it isn't long before M3GAN turns deadly, and bloody murders ensue.

M3GAN became an internet obsession as soon as its trailer dropped in October, due in large part to the title character's goofy pre-murder dance. Thankfully, that's precisely the tone the movie is going for, mixing comedy and horror to make for a laugh riot that's always in on the joke. BuzzFeed News' Izzy Ampil noted M3GAN is "both weirder and funnier than expected even after months of hype," though, coming from the writer of the gloriously wacky Malignant, we should have expected nothing less. But this isn't a "turn off your brain to enjoy the ride" situation: M3GAN still tells a solid, if familiar, cautionary tale about the dangers of becoming overly reliant on technology in raising kids, and it doesn't gloss over fleshing out its characters merely because it knows we're all just here for some laughs.

If there's a downside to M3GAN, it's the studio's decision to opt for a PG-13 rating rather than an R, which left some feeling like it was skimping on the blood during the kill scenes in a distracting way; this "dulls the edges of some of the more memorable sequences that might have benefited from even more gore," Derek Smith argued at Slant. But most critics felt that's not a deal-breaker because in this case, M3GAN's personality is the star of the show. The film understands how absurdly funny it is to see this well-dressed, American Girl doll-esque robot acting like an unpredictable nut, and when she randomly delivers a lullaby performance of "Titanium" like a weird little creep, it has the crowd hooting and hollering more than any gory kill could.

If the goal was to create an instantly iconic horror villain who stands toe-to-toe with the likes of Chucky and Annabelle, then mission accomplished. The time to start chiseling M3GAN's face onto the killer doll Mount Rushmore is now.

You may also like

Why are people angry about the new monument honoring MLK and Coretta Scott King's love story?

Fugees rapper says he will subpoena Obama and Trump to testify on his behalf

Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube suffers 'multiple injuries' in accident at home, reportedly hospitalized

Latest Stories

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Tkachuk, Panthers cruise past Canadiens 6-2 behind five-goal second period

    MONTREAL — Despite losing their starting goaltender just over two minutes into the game, the Florida Panthers held up just fine. In his 25th NHL game, backup Alex Lyon kept Florida afloat with 23 saves en route to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury and left the game during a stoppage for a Panthers penalty. “My approach remains the same and I just feel like there's a reason why I excel in these situations and I take a lot of pride in bei

  • William Nylander leads Maple Leafs over Panthers 5-4 in overtime

    TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada, U.S. to finish women's hockey Rivalry Series with two games in Quebec

    CALGARY — Canada's women's hockey team needs back-to-back wins against the U.S. to win their Rivalry Series. The seven-game series will conclude with games Feb. 20 at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières and Feb. 22 at Place Bell in Laval, Que., Hockey Canada announced Thursday. The U.S. took the first three games 4-3 in a shootout in Kelowna, B.C., 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., and 4-2 in Seattle. Canada won the next two games by scores of 3-2 in Henderson, Nev., and Los Angeles in a game that went to

  • Bottcher, Fujisawa claim Canadian Open titles

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D