2023 Hero World Challenge Thursday first round tee times, TV info

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf Thursday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and he’ll be playing alongside good buddy Justin Thomas in the first round.

The duo will hit the 1st tee at 11:52 a.m. ET.

They won’t be the only pair of friends playing together on the first day at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are going off at 11:41 a.m. ET. A couple of Dallas, Texas, guys in Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris will head out at 12:14 p.m. ET.

Check out who all 20 entrants will be playing with on the first day of the tournament. The total purse is $3.5 million with the winner getting $1 million.

Time Golfers 10:46 a.m. Brian Harman, Lucas Glover 10:57 a.m. Cameron Young, Sepp Straka 11:08 a.m. Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark 11:19 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 11:30 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 11:41 a.m. Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler 11:52 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas 12:03 p.m. Jason Day, Collin Morikawa 12:14 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth 12:25 p.m. Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

As far as Wednesday’s pro-am round, Tiger is playing with two-time defending tournament champion Viktor Hovland at 8:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch

Thursday, Nov. 30

First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Dec. 1

First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Dec. 2

Third round, 12-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 2:30-5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 3

Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

