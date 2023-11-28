2023 Hero World Challenge Thursday first round tee times, TV info
Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf Thursday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and he’ll be playing alongside good buddy Justin Thomas in the first round.
The duo will hit the 1st tee at 11:52 a.m. ET.
They won’t be the only pair of friends playing together on the first day at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are going off at 11:41 a.m. ET. A couple of Dallas, Texas, guys in Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris will head out at 12:14 p.m. ET.
Check out who all 20 entrants will be playing with on the first day of the tournament. The total purse is $3.5 million with the winner getting $1 million.
Time
Golfers
10:46 a.m.
Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
10:57 a.m.
Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
11:08 a.m.
Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
11:19 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
11:30 a.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
11:41 a.m.
Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
11:52 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:03 p.m.
Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
12:14 p.m.
Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
12:25 p.m.
Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
As far as Wednesday’s pro-am round, Tiger is playing with two-time defending tournament champion Viktor Hovland at 8:20 a.m. ET.
How to watch
Thursday, Nov. 30
First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
Friday, Dec. 1
First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday, Dec. 2
Third round, 12-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 2:30-5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Dec. 3
Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock