2023 Hero World Challenge Thursday first round tee times, TV info

Todd Kelly
·2 min read

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf Thursday at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and he’ll be playing alongside good buddy Justin Thomas in the first round.

The duo will hit the 1st tee at 11:52 a.m. ET.

They won’t be the only pair of friends playing together on the first day at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are going off at 11:41 a.m. ET. A couple of Dallas, Texas, guys in Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris will head out at 12:14 p.m. ET.

Check out who all 20 entrants will be playing with on the first day of the tournament. The total purse is $3.5 million with the winner getting $1 million.

Time

Golfers

10:46 a.m.

Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10:57 a.m.

Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11:08 a.m.

Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11:19 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:30 a.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11:41 a.m.

Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11:52 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:03 p.m.

Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12:14 p.m.

Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m.

Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

As far as Wednesday’s pro-am round, Tiger is playing with two-time defending tournament champion Viktor Hovland at 8:20 a.m. ET.

How to watch

Thursday, Nov. 30

First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Friday, Dec. 1

First round, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday, Dec. 2

Third round, 12-2:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 2:30-5 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 3

Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

