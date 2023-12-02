2023 Hero World Challenge Sunday final round tee times, TV info
Did Scottie Scheffler learn how to putt?
The world No. 1 had the round of the tournament Saturday during the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, shooting 7-under 65, including a bogey on the closing hole. However, Scheffler ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting after that was his Achilles’ heel all season long.
The result? Scheffler sits at 16 under at the event he has finished runner-up at the past two years. This time, he has a three-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick, who matched Scheffler with a 7-under 65, and five over Justin Thomas with 18 holes to play.
Tiger Woods fired his second straight under par round, shooting 1-under 71.
Here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. All times listed ET.
Sunday tee times
Tee time
Players
10:46 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris
10:57 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler
11:08 a.m.
Sam Burns, Tiger Woods
11:19 a.m.
Max Homa, Keegan Bradley
11:30 a.m.
Justin Rose, Lucas Glover
11:41 a.m.
Brian Harman, Cameron Young
11:52 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka
12:03 p.m.
Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa
12:14 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Jason Day
12:25 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
How to watch
Sunday, Dec. 3
Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock