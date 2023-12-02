2023 Hero World Challenge Sunday final round tee times, TV info

Did Scottie Scheffler learn how to putt?

The world No. 1 had the round of the tournament Saturday during the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge, shooting 7-under 65, including a bogey on the closing hole. However, Scheffler ranked fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting after that was his Achilles’ heel all season long.

The result? Scheffler sits at 16 under at the event he has finished runner-up at the past two years. This time, he has a three-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick, who matched Scheffler with a 7-under 65, and five over Justin Thomas with 18 holes to play.

Tiger Woods fired his second straight under par round, shooting 1-under 71.

Here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. All times listed ET.

Sunday tee times

Tee time Players 10:46 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris 10:57 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler 11:08 a.m. Sam Burns, Tiger Woods 11:19 a.m. Max Homa, Keegan Bradley 11:30 a.m. Justin Rose, Lucas Glover 11:41 a.m. Brian Harman, Cameron Young 11:52 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka 12:03 p.m. Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa 12:14 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jason Day 12:25 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick

How to watch

Sunday, Dec. 3

Final round, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET, Golf Channell/Peacock; 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

