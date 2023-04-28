2023 Growth Opportunities for Artificial Intelligence in the Public Cloud: Generative AI Drives the Opportunity Universe with New, Intelligent Capabilities
This research examines the growing need for artificial intelligence (AI) services to help businesses meet key goals and objectives, as well as the strategic position of public cloud service providers to develop and launch successful AI capabilities for customers.
The report discusses the importance of public cloud providers in the AI ecosystem given the increasing shift in enterprise and consumer data residing in the cloud. Also highlighted are recent shifts with the introduction of generative AI, and the opportunities that this new technology offers for public cloud providers.
Findings of a recent survey of business and IT leaders show that the public cloud is firmly within the current AI ecosystem.
The report identifies three growth opportunity areas for public cloud service providers to create an AI-driven competitive advantage:
Expansion of generative AI into business and developer use cases
Development and launch or enhancement of low- and no-code AI development opportunities in the cloud, and increase or enhancement of infrastructure offerings for AI deployments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for AI in Public Cloud Services
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
AI Definitions
AI Stack
Growth Landscape
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Public Cloud AI Provider Universe
Alibaba
Amazon Web Services
IBM
Microsoft
OVHCloud
Tencent
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Expand Generative AI Use Cases for Enterprise Development
Growth Opportunity 2: Develop and Launch Low-/No-Code AI Development Capabilities in the Public Cloud
Growth Opportunity 3: Create or Enhance Infrastructure Solutions for AI Workloads
