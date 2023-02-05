The 2023 Grammy Awards winners list: Live updates

A Grammy Awards trophy. (Gabriel Bouys / AFP via Getty Images)

Here is the list of winners for the 65th Grammy Awards. The ceremony will be hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles from Crypto.com Arena at 5 p.m. PT Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS while streaming on Paramount+ and Grammys.com.

The front-facing battle seems to be Beyoncé versus Adele, but other nominees like Kendrick Lamar made their mark. The bulk of the awards will be handed out during the night's Premiere Ceremony, which starts at 12:30 p.m. PT. Performers for the main ceremony include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith.

Last year, Jon Batiste took home multiple awards, including album of the year. Wins in the “big four” categories, which were increased from eight to 10 nominees, also included the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak-led Silk Sonic group for record and song of the year and Olivia Rodrigo for best new artist.

Follow along with predictions from pop music critic Mikael Wood, and the winners will update here when available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.