2023 Golfweek Awards: On-Course Moment of the Year

As the month of December winds down and January approaches, it’s time to look back on 2023 and reward some of the best moments the game of golf provided fans over the last year.

The staff at Golfweek originally had plans for a “Moment of the Year” but there was too much that happened both on and off the course to pick just one, so we’ve split the honor into two different awards.

From the Solheim Cup to the Masters to the PNC Championship and the World Wide Technology Championship, here are the Golfweek staff’s favorite on-course moments of the year in 2023.

Winner: Carlota Ciganda wins Solheim Cup for Europe in her native Spain

The Solheim Cup made its Spanish debut in 2023 and fans were treated to an event that literally could not have been closer. With both the U.S. and Europe tied at 8-8 entering Sunday singles, Carlota Ciganda – who cold-shanked a shot on the 15th hole – birdied the 16th and stuffed one inside an already close Nelly Korda on the par-3 17th to win the match and retain the Cup for Europe in her home country.

Honorable mention: Will McGee and Annika Sorenstam at the PNC Championship

Call this recency bias but after a year of golf conversations dominated by money, the PNC Championship delivered a feel-good moment that all of us at home could relate to. Amateurs don’t play golf for money, we play because we love the game. We play because we get to spend time with friends and loved ones. It was special to see 12-year-old Will McGee share that moment not with 72-time LPGA winner and 10-time major champ Annika Sorenstam, but with his mom.

Honorable mention: Jon Rahm Masters win on Seve Ballesteros' birthday

It was a big year for Spanish golf. As we saw earlier, Ciganda winning the Solheim Cup for Europe in her home country took the award, but Jon Rahm’s Masters win on the legendary Seve Ballesteros’ birthday was also considered.

Rahm may have ruffled some feathers recently after joining LIV Golf despite having some not-so-great things to say about the league in the past, but he’s always loved and spoken fondly about golf’s history and traditions, especially in Spain. He’s looked up to Ballesteros for his entire life, and the way he talked about his idol showed how the Masters victory was more than just his second major championship.

Honorable mention: Erik van Rooyen's emotional win

Erik van Rooyen won for the second time on the PGA Tour at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship back in November and dedicated his stellar performance to his terminally ill friend. Just watch.

"Every shot out there today was for him." ❤️@FredVR_'s best friend, Jon Trasamar, is battling cancer. Van Rooyen just made a walk-off eagle to win @WWTChampionship. pic.twitter.com/6vS0HvzfJU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 5, 2023

