Angela Bassett, Tyler James Williams, Ke Huy Quan: The 2023 Golden Globes winners list

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
The controversy-plagued Golden Globes are back to television to honor the best of Hollywood.

NBC is once again airing the glitzy three-hour telecast (8 p.m. EST/5 PST), a year after the network pulled the plug on the awards show amid a backlash over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's conspicuously white voting body (none of the group's 87 members were Black) and questionable ethical practices. Since then, the organization has expanded and revamped its membership and enacted reforms.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the festivities, which is also streaming on Peacock.

Who is taking home honors at the Globes? Here are the winners (in bold) and nominees.

Golden Globes predictions: From 'Elvis' to Brendan Fraser, who will win – and who should?

The Golden Globes are back! What to expect, will stars show up and why you should care

Golden Globes 2023 winners:

Actress in a comedy or musical

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Actor in a comedy or musical

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

WINNER: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Actress in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Actor in comedy or musical

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Original song

“Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” (music by Taylor Swift)

“Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (music by Alexandre Desplat)

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick” (music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson)

WINNER: “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (music by M.M. Keeravani)

Original score

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

John Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Supporting actor in a drama, comedy or musical

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

John Turturro, “Severance”

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Tyler James Williams arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
Supporting actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Nominees:

MOVIES

Drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Comedy or musical

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Actress in a drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Actor in a drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Screenplay

Todd Field, “Tár”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Non-English language

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Argentina, 1985”

“Close”

“Decision to Leave”

“RRR”

Animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

TELEVISION

Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

"Wednesday”

Limited/anthology series or TV movie

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus”

Actress in a drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Actor in a drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Actress in a limited series

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Actor in a limited series

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress in a drama, comedy, or musical

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor in a limited series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting actress in a limited series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Quinta Brunson, Jeremy Allen White: The 2023 Golden Globes winners list

